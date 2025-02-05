The Kaduna state council of the National Union of Electricity Employees earlier on Monday went on indefinite strike

KAEDCO responded to the continuous strikes that have left states within its purview in a state of darkness

KAEDCO spokesperson clarified that, contrary to claims, the downsizing only affected 450 employees

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

In response to the continuous industrial action that has left states under its coverage area in the dark, the Kaduna Electric Distribution Company (KAEDCO) has taken action.

Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company apologized for the more than 24-hour-long power outage. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) Kaduna state council entered an indefinite strike on Monday in protest of the purported termination of 900 employees from the distribution firm.

KAEDCO clears air

Abdulhazeez Abdullahi, KAEDCO spokesperson, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that, in contrast to reports, the downsizing only impacted 450 personnel.

Significant operational and financial difficulties that had impeded the company's capacity to fulfill its operational and market commitments were the primary driver behind the decision to cut staff, Abdullahi explained.

According to him, the reorganization was a challenging but essential step to bring the business into line with the reality of the market and boost operational effectiveness.

“Contrary to claims by labour unions that 900 staff members were affected, the company confirms that ‘services no longer required’ letters were issued to 450 employees,” the statement reads.

“Management emphasized that this right-sizing initiative alongside capital investment is crucial for implementing impactful measures to improve operations and ensure sustainability.”

DisCo working to restore electricity

Speaking about the strike-related blackout, Abdullahi apologized for the more than 24-hour-long power outage, The Cable reported.

In order to quickly restore the electrical supply, he reassured customers that the corporation is actively trying to resolve the disagreement with the labor union.

“Kaduna Electric expressed regret over the prolonged power outage caused by the industrial action, which lasted over 24 hours to some of our customers across our franchise,” Abdullahi said.

“The company remains committed to resolving labour disputes amicably and restoring normal operations as quickly as possible.

“Management also thanked security agencies for their support during the industrial action, ensuring the safety of personnel and facilities during this challenging period.”

Abdullahi expressed regret for the difficulty the interruption had caused and reassured the consumers that KAEDCO will continue to provide a dependable power source.

In order to better serve its stakeholders and customers, the company is dedicated to resolving its current issues and bolstering its operations, according to the spokeswoman.

Nigerian DisCo bars electricity customers from recharging old metres

Legit.ng reported that Ikeja Electric has announced that it will no longer support the Unister card metre and other obsolete card metres under the Federal Government Metre Acquisition Fund (MAF) initiative.

The company disclosed this in a public notice on Sunday, February 2, 2025, warning its customers that its technology may no longer support the Unistar card metre and other outdated metres.

According to the electricity company, all eligible Band A customers will get a complimentary metre replacement under the Federal Government/NERC MAF initiative.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng