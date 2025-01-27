The CCF commended the NCC's decision to implement a 50% telecom tariff increase, balancing economic realities with consumer affordability

The tariff adjustment aims to improve service quality, expand connectivity, and support Nigeria's digital economy while aiding local telecom vendors

President Tinubu's economic reforms and the NCC’s initiatives align to ensure a sustainable, inclusive, and competitive telecommunications sector

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has received commendation from the Concerned Citizens Forum (CCF) for its recent approval of a tariff adjustment in the telecommunications sector.

At a press conference in Abuja, CCF National President Opialu Fabian expressed support for the NCC’s decision, highlighting its significance in addressing economic realities while maintaining the sustainability of the industry.

CFC argues that the long-term benefit of the hike far outweighs the present pains.

Telecos operating under unfair condition

Fabian pointed out that telecom operators in Nigeria had been operating under stagnant rates since 2013, despite surging costs.

He then praised the NCC for approving a moderate 50% tariff increase, a move that balanced the operators' demands for over 100% adjustment with the economic interests of consumers.

“The NCC’s leadership has demonstrated patriotism and commitment by ensuring the sustainability of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector,” Fabian stated.

He emphasized that the tariff adjustments would enable operators to invest in critical infrastructure, improve service quality, and expand network coverage, particularly in underserved areas.

Fabian added:

“These adjustments are not just about addressing financial challenges faced by operators. They are a strategic move to secure the long-term sustainability of the telecommunications sector. Improved network quality, reduced service disruptions, and enhanced customer satisfaction are some of the benefits Nigerians can look forward to.”

Group highlights NCC's low-income earner mindset

Acknowledging the financial difficulties faced by households and businesses, Fabian highlighted the NCC's directive for operators to offer affordable service plans tailored to different income levels.

This, he said, ensures that telecommunications services remain accessible to all Nigerians.

The CCF also commended the NCC's efforts to support local suppliers and vendors within the telecom industry, describing it as a patriotic initiative that aligns with national goals of promoting self-reliance.

“By creating an enabling environment for regional companies to prosper, the NCC is fostering economic opportunities for Nigerians and strengthening the country’s position as a leader in Africa’s digital economy,” Fabian remarked.

According to Fabian, the tariff adjustment aligns with international best practices and positions Nigeria competitively within the global telecommunications landscape. He urged stakeholders to support the NCC’s vision of a robust and inclusive telecom ecosystem that benefits all.

