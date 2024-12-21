Two men in Zambia have been arrested for allegedly using witchcraft to harm President Hakainde Hichilema, according to police

The suspects were reportedly hired by the brother of a controversial MP, Emmanuel Banda, who is accused of political and criminal misconduct

Police claim the accused were promised over 2 million Zambian kwacha and were found with charms, including a live chameleon, during their arrest

Zambian police have arrested two men accused of attempting to use witchcraft to harm President Hakainde Hichilema, in a case that has captured national attention. The suspects, Jasten Mabulesse Candunde and Leonard Phiri, were apprehended in the capital, Lusaka, according to a police statement released on Friday.

Authorities allege the pair was hired by Nelson Banda, the younger brother of an independent MP, Emmanuel "Jay Jay" Banda, to carry out their supposed mission.

"Their purported mission was to use charms to harm the president," the statement read.

The men were reportedly found in possession of various charms, including a live chameleon, and have been charged under Zambia’s Witchcraft Act with “possession of charms,” “professing knowledge of witchcraft,” and “cruelty to wild animals.” The police claim the men were promised over 2 million Zambian kwacha (£58,000; $73,000) for their efforts. Banda, who allegedly hired the suspects, is currently on the run, according to authorities.

Political tensions and accusations

This incident unfolds against a backdrop of political controversy. Emmanuel Banda, Nelson’s elder brother, was reportedly arrested in Zimbabwe last month on robbery charges, which he denies.

Banda has not been seen publicly since, and he is also accused of escaping custody in August while awaiting a court appearance. Banda, an independent MP since 2021, was previously associated with former President Edgar Lungu and the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) party, which has alleged that the charges against him are politically motivated. Lungu lost the presidency to Hichilema in 2021.

Witchcraft beliefs in Zambia

Witchcraft remains a deeply ingrained belief in Zambia, where many people live in fear of supernatural practices. Cases involving allegations of witchcraft frequently stir public and media interest. The police have said the suspects are being held in custody and will appear in court soon, though no exact date has been provided. The two men have not yet commented on the charges.

