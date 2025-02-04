A five-bedroom duplex was set on fire by a five-year-old boy in the Irewole area of Ilorin in the Ilorin West local government area of Kwara state

The head of Media and Publicity in the state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, said the fire incident happened while the boy was playing with matches

Adekunle narrated how the fire service officers were contacted and able to put off the raging fire on Monday, February 3, 2025

Ilorin, Kwara state - A five-year-old boy set a five-bedroom duplex on fire while playing with match sticks in Ilorin, Kwara state on Monday, February 3, 2025

The spokesman for the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said the fire broke out after the child dropped a lit match stick on combustible material.

Adekunle said the fire service received a distress call regarding a fire outbreak at about 17:32 hours.

As reported by the Punch, one of the rooms in the duplex was completely burnt and property destroyed before the men of the state fire service arrived at the scene.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was caused by a five-year-old boy playing with matches, who inadvertently dropped a lit stick on combustible material, igniting the flames

“Our gallant firefighters sprang into action, arriving swiftly at the scene to find one room in a five-bedroom duplex engulfed in flames."

He commended the team for their exceptional skill and coordination in ensuring the fire did not spread to other rooms or nearby buildings.

An eyewitness, Lanre Abdulrazaq, said residents raised alarm after they noticed thick smoke from the building.

“We just noticed that thick smoke was oozing out of the building; we raised the alarm to sensitise people around for a rescue operation.

“We did not know the cause of the fire but later we saw the fire service who arrived and contained the fire.”

