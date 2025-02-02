Two separate accidents on Saturday along the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway and the Ogijo/Ita-Oluwo/Ikorodu Road resulted in two deaths and five injuries

A collision on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway claimed one life and injured five others, while a pedestrian was fatally struck by a tricycle on the Ogijo Road

The police have urged drivers to exercise caution and maintain a safe distance from heavy-duty vehicles to prevent such accidents

Two people have been reported dead, while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries in two separate accidents on Saturday along the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway and the Ile-Oba area of the Ogijo/Ita-Oluwo/Ikorodu Road.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, CSP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement sent to journalists on Sunday.

Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Odutola stated that the accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which occurred at about 9 a.m., claimed one life, while five others were injured.

“The accident involved a Mack 40-ft container truck with registration number T-24572 LA, driven by Mr. Sanni Saifullahi of AY and Rolly’s Ventures, Magodo, Lagos, and a Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number FST 525 YJ, driven by Mr. Sunday Okpe of Miracle Ultima International Ltd,” she said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Toyota Sienna, en route from Osun State to Lagos, lost control and crashed into the rear of the container truck.

The impact led to the tragic death of a passenger, Ms. Miracle Chibuzor, and injuries to five others who were promptly transported to Famobis Hospital, Lotto, Mowe, for medical treatment.

Ogijo/Ita-Oluwo/Ikorodu road crash

Similarly, the crash along the Ogijo/Ita-Oluwo/Ikorodu Road, which occurred at about 8 a.m., involved a TVS tricycle with plate number Lagos BDG 561QN, driven by 21-year-old Usman Abdullahi, and a female pedestrian whose identity remains unknown.

Preliminary reports indicated that the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the tricycle struck her.

She sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Omowunmi Hospital in Kusela, Ogijo, where she succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment.

Police response and investigation

Police officers who were first responders secured the accident scenes, conducted measurements, and gathered photographic evidence.

The wreckage of the vehicles involved was towed to the Sagamu Police Station for safekeeping and inspection by Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO).

The driver of the tricycle, Usman Abdullahi, is currently in police custody as investigations continue. Efforts are ongoing to transfer the deceased’s body to the morgue for preservation and an autopsy.

Call for caution on roads

The police lamented the recklessness of some commercial drivers who prioritise financial gain over passenger safety.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, urged drivers to maintain a safe distance from heavy-duty vehicles and exercise caution while driving to prevent avoidable accidents.

