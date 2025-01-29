Northern CAN acknowledges inclusivity in Tinubu’s administration but urges greater Christian representation in key political positions

The association calls for a state of emergency on insecurity and expresses concerns over economic hardship, high food prices, and kidnapping

The government reassures CAN of its commitment to inclusivity, security, and economic stability in Northern Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has acknowledged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has demonstrated inclusiveness despite the Muslim-Muslim presidency.

However, the body reiterated its call for greater representation of Christians in key political positions to reflect Nigeria’s religious diversity.

Pam commends Tinubu's gov't inclusivity

Speaking to journalists shortly after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the association in Kaduna, the Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Yakubu Pam, emphasized that while inclusivity has been evident in governance, Christians still desire to see more representation, particularly in top political offices such as the vice presidency.

“For me, the most important thing is a government that is inclusive, and as far as they have done a Muslim-Muslim ticket, we have also seen reasonable inclusiveness,” Pam stated.

“But left for us, we will say ‘yes, let’s have Christians in certain positions like vice president and other positions to reflect our diversity.’”

Northern CAN mentions need for Christian inclusivity

The Northern CAN chairman stressed that security remains a paramount concern for Nigerians. He urged the government to take stronger measures to combat insecurity, which has plagued many parts of the country.

He further emphasized that the presence of a Christian in high-ranking positions could serve as a unifying factor and demonstrate true national inclusivity.

“We may have a Christian there and killings may still be going on, but it is something we still pray for. The presidency will be good to bring a Christian as number two,” he stated.

Pam highlights economic challenges in Nigeria

Beyond political representation, Pam highlighted economic hardship as a pressing issue affecting Nigerians. He noted that hunger and the skyrocketing prices of foodstuffs and essential commodities have become a major challenge for citizens.

“I think the major challenge now is hunger. People are suffering. Prices of commodities are crazy. That is what we are crying for now. But the president has said that with time, things would be better; let’s see how it goes,” he said.

Pam also voiced concerns over the exclusion of Northern Christians from key political appointments, particularly in the newly established North-West Development Commission.

“For example, in the North-West Development Commission, no Christian from the region was considered for appointment; instead, a Christian from the South-East was included,” he pointed out.

He lamented the continued discrimination against Christians in some Northern states, citing difficulties in acquiring land for church buildings and marginalization in governance.

Also, he expressed concern over the growing menace of kidnapping for ransom and the persistent farmer-herder crises, which continue to threaten food security and stability in the region.

Representing the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, his Chief of Staff, Christopher Tarka, reassured CAN leaders of President Tinubu’s commitment to inclusivity and good governance.

He acknowledged the concerns raised about the exclusion of Northern Christians from key appointments and pledged to personally bring the matter to the president’s attention.

