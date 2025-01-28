Peter Obi clarified his disinterest in political coalitions solely aimed at unseating President Tinubu

Obi praised Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for demonstrating democratic values by conceding defeat early during the elections

Obi criticized power-centric political alliances, urging leaders to prioritize governance, build accountable institutions, and empower youth to secure a functional democracy in Nigeria

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has clarified his stance on political coalitions, stating he has no interest in joining alliances aimed solely at defeating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Likewise, Obi emphasized that his focus is on strengthening democratic institutions and delivering benefits to Nigerians.

Peter Obi has said he is not interested in any coalition to battle President Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@officialABAT

Obi addressed the media on Monday, January 27, during the national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, held in Abuja.

Obi urges Nigerian leaders to prioritize Nigeria

The Labour Party chieftain urged politicians to prioritize Nigeria's future and focus on developing and advancing the country, rather than pursuing power for its own sake, The Cable reported.

His words:

“For me, what is important is: let’s discuss Nigeria. Whether we are going to do coalition (or not)… let’s talk about the future of the country. But often we abandon the country and begin to talk about power grab.

“I’m not interested in any coalition for the purpose of taking power. It is about discussing Nigeria. How do we care about securing the Nigerians?"

“How do we care about the common person in Nigeria? How do we care about our children being in school? That is the most important thing for now.”

The former presidential candidate in a statement via X (formerly known as Twitter), Obi expressed concern about the state of democracy in Nigeria and highlighted the nation's socioeconomic challenges.

“With about 100 million Nigerians living in absolute poverty and 150 million in multidimensional poverty, democracy is fast losing its essence if it fails to address the fundamental needs of its citizens, particularly in critical areas such as health, education, and poverty alleviation,” Obi stated.

He stressed the importance of going beyond ceremonial elections to build institutions that respect the will of the people, deliver good governance, and uphold accountability.

Obi on lessons from Ghana's democratic stability

Obi commended Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the keynote speaker at the event.

He praised Bawumia’s statesmanship in conceding defeat to John Dramani Mahama before the final election results, calling it an example of true democratic values.

“Dr. Bawumia’s actions upheld democratic principles, reinforced Ghana's reputation for stability, and highlighted the respect for the people's will, which is essential for democratic growth,” Obi remarked.

Focus on governance, not power grabs, Obi cautions

Obi criticized political coalitions formed for the sole purpose of seizing power, emphasizing that such alliances often neglect the real needs of Nigerians.

“We must confront the fundamental question: is democracy truly addressing the needs of Nigerians? Are we building institutions that uphold accountability, justice, and fairness?” he asked.

He called for a commitment to fostering governance that delivers economic and social progress while empowering youth as key drivers of nation-building.

Nigerians tasked with strengthening democracy challenges

Obi also touched on the increasing instability of democracies across Africa, citing the recent wave of military coups as a warning sign.

He noted that democracy cannot thrive without trust, robust institutions, and a steadfast commitment to improving the lives of the people.

“As Nelson Mandela once said, ‘As long as poverty, injustice, and inequality exist, none of us can truly rest.’ Now is the time to deepen democracy and build a better future for all Nigerians,” Obi concluded.

