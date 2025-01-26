Peter Obi refutes claims of desperation for presidency, stating his focus is on making Nigeria work through effective leadership

Obi urges youth to drive change and reject the leadership failures of past generations that have hindered Nigeria's progress

He emphasizes service-driven leadership and calls on Nigerians to support transformative, development-focused governance

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in Nigeria's 2023 general election, has expressed his commitment to the nation’s progress while refuting claims of desperation to become president.

Speaking to a gathering of graduating students, Obi highlighted the importance of service-oriented leadership and urged the youth to lead the charge for transformative change in Nigeria.

After the election tribunal upheld President Tinubu's victory in 2023, Obi has positioned himself as a fierce critic of the incumbent's policies. Image: FB/Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“All of this is to inspire you to ignite the change and provide support,” Obi said. “It’s not about saying, ‘I want to be in charge, I want to do this, or I want to do that.’”

I just want Nigeria to work – Peter Obi

The former Anambra State governor addressed accusations that he is overly eager for the presidency. Clarifying his position, he stated:

“When people say I’m desperate, I say, ‘No, I am not desperate to be Nigeria’s president. I am desperate to see Nigeria work because it can work.’”

Obi emphasized that effective leadership is rooted in a genuine commitment to the nation's progress rather than personal ambition. He called on Nigerian youths to play a pivotal role in ensuring the emergence of the "right leadership" that can drive development and prosperity.

Citing Nobel laureate James Robinson, Obi remarked, “Last year, Robinson said that Nigeria is a country that knows what to do to prosper but refuses to do it.” He added that this reluctance has perpetuated the nation's challenges, leaving its people to bear the consequences.

Obi criticises elderly-dominated government

Drawing a metaphor, Obi compared the state of Nigeria to allowing drivers who have already reached their destinations to continue steering.

“You cannot let people who have passed their time or reached their destinations drive you. That is what you need to help reignite. Use what you have to help us change society. Don’t become part of the problem,” he cautioned.

Obi also urged young Nigerians to rise above the failures of past generations, stating:

“You are victims of Nigeria’s situation because our generation and the one before us refused to do what was right. Now we are all suffering for it.”

Obi outlines expectations on Trump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, had sent his warmest congratulations to President Donald J. Trump as he assumed office as the 47th President of the United States of America (USA).

Obi said Trump’s victory in the November 2024 US presidential election is a testament to the resilience of democracy and the enduring will of the American people.

He stated this via his X handle, @PeterObi on behalf of my family and the Obidients Movement, saying he hoped Trump’s policies will foster global stability, and economic growth and strengthen international partnerships

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng