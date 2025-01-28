Alhaji Lamin Muktar Hassan, Deputy Managing Director of Kano State's REMASAB, returned over N4.7 million mistakenly credited to his account, showcasing integrity and professionalism

Alhaji Lamin Muktar Hassan, the Deputy Managing Director of the Kano State Refuse Management and Environmental Agency (REMASAB), has garnered praise for his integrity after returning over N4.7 million that was mistakenly credited to his bank account by the state government.

Hassan initially believed the unexpected payment was his January 2025 salary, especially after facing multiple salary delays in recent months.

However, upon reviewing his bank statement, he quickly realized that the amount was significantly higher than his usual monthly earnings – over 85% more than expected.

“This payment matched the arrears I had been owed for December 2024, but it didn’t include my actual January salary. It was clearly a mistake, and I knew I had to take immediate action," Hassan explained.

Despite being in need of the funds, Hassan acted swiftly to ensure the mistake was corrected.

After identifying the error, he promptly reported it to the Ministry of Finance and the Accountant General’s Office.

"I immediately contacted the relevant authorities to report the overpayment. I didn’t want to take what didn’t belong to me. I returned the full amount and even obtained a receipt to confirm the return," Hassan said.

Hassan, who was appointed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, emphasized that his actions were not just a personal choice but a duty as a responsible citizen of Kano.

"As a proud Kano indigene, I believe it’s my responsibility to ensure that public funds are used properly.

"Even though I had less than 10% of that amount in my account and hadn’t received my actual salary yet, I knew returning the money was the right thing to do," he said.

Hassan’s decision to return the mistakenly credited funds has earned him admiration for his honesty and professionalism.

His actions serve as a reminder of the importance of accountability and ethical conduct, even when faced with personal financial challenges.

The incident highlights the ongoing commitment of Kano State's civil servants to uphold the principles of integrity and public service.

