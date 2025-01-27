National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) urged JAMB/UTME candidates to enrol for their National Identification Number (NIN) to access JAMB exams

NIMC also advised parents and guardians to update NIN records for children under 16 to avoid delays in generating JAMB profile codes

This initiative aims to ensure that students can pursue higher education without interruptions

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has called on JAMB/UTME candidates to enrol for their National Identification Number (NIN) to enable them to access JAMB exams.

The announcement was made via NIMC's official account on X (formerly Twitter) on January 27, 2025, emphasising the importance of NIN in securing a brighter future for candidates.

NIMC Sends Message to Students and Nigerian Parents Regarding NIN Registration

Source: Twitter

Importance of NIN for JAMB Exams

In the post, NIMC highlighted that candidates must enrol for their NIN to access the JAMB exams.

The message read, "Are you a JAMB/UTME candidate? Enrol for your NIN to enable you to access JAMB exams. NIN, your gateway to a brighter future." This underscores the critical role of NIN in the examination process and the importance of timely registration.

Advisory for Parents and Guardians

NIMC also addressed parents and guardians in a follow-up message, stating:

"Attention parents/guardians! Is your child/ward under 16 or just turned 16 on their NIN record? They won’t be able to generate their JAMB profile code. Take them to the nearest NIMC Enrollment Centre for a quick 'Migration' update. Ensure their dreams of higher education are not delayed."

This advisory aims to prevent delays in the examination process due to age-related discrepancies in NIN records.

NIN and NIMC

The National Identification Number (NIN) is a unique identifier assigned to Nigerian citizens and legal residents by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

This number is used to consolidate and authenticate individuals' identities in various government and private sector services.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was established to create, manage, and maintain a unified national identity database.

Its primary objective is to ensure that every Nigerian has a unique and verifiable identity, which helps enhance security, social, and economic development.

NIMC is responsible for issuing NINs, providing identity verification services, and developing policies for national identity management.

JAMB

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is a Nigerian examination board responsible for conducting entrance examinations for tertiary institutions.

Established in 1978, JAMB administers the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which is a standardized test that candidates must pass to gain admission to universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education in Nigeria.

The board also plays a crucial role in ensuring fair and transparent admissions processes and has introduced measures to curb malpractices and enhance the integrity of the examination system.

NIMC Speaks on Multipurpose ID Card

Legit.ng reported that National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) announced plans to roll out an improved multi-purpose biometric identity card soon.

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Dr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, disclosed this during a media briefing on the improved NIN card in Abuja over the weekend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng