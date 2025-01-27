National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) announced plans to roll out an improved multi-purpose biometric identity card in collaboration with the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS)

The new card aims to address social and economic issues, featuring unique biometric identification and offline-online capabilities

Dr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote assured that the card would be affordable, aiming to uplift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty and provide seamless services

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) announced plans to roll out an improved multi-purpose biometric identity card soon.

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Dr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, disclosed this during a media briefing on the improved NIN card in Abuja over the weekend.

NIMC Speaks on When Multipurpose ID Card Will Be Rolled Out, Explains Its Use

Source: Twitter

The initiative is in collaboration with the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS).

Key Features and Collaboration

The briefing was attended by the Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Interbank Settlement System, Mr. Premier Oiwoh; the Managing Director/CEO of AfriGO, Ebehije Momoh; and the Managing Director of Data Mining Company, Femi Akande.

Dr. Coker-Odusote stated that the new card programme aims to address multiple use cases for federal government and private sector interventions, targeting social and economic issues in the country, with payment functionalities and identity as its foundation.

“The key features of this card are the biometric, based on the fingerprint, which is the only one that is currently unique; the card has a long validity period because it’s also fully KYC enabled; it has offline and online capability,” she said.

Addressing Social and Economic Needs

Dr. Coker-Odusote further explained that the new multi-tasking card would facilitate the inclusion of citizens in social and economic activities.

The second programme, called the Government of People card (G2P), addresses the current need for the government and private sectors to identify people in a secure and verifiable manner.

On the cost of issuance, she assured that the card would be made available to Nigerians at an affordable cost, adding that it aims to uplift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty and provide seamless services.

Enhancing Payment and Identification Capabilities

Speaking on the collaboration with NIBSS, Mr. Oiwoh said:

“As NIBSS, we have the interoperability arrangement and financial data in terms of payment. The new card will work proudly with NIBSS to provide payment rails through Afrigo and other payment schemes.”

Dr. Peter Iwegbu, Director of the Card Management team, highlighted the card's benefits, including instant evidential identification, access to government services, self-identification, and access to financial transactions.

Revolutionising the Nigerian Identity System

The MD of Afrigo, Ebehije Momoh, described the improved ID as phenomenal, set to revolutionise the Nigerian identity system.

The card provides the opportunity to track and verify people without needing electronic devices, ensuring security and efficiency in identification processes.

Facts about Multipurpose National Identity Card

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian government has announced the launch of a new multipurpose National Identity Card, designed to simplify and enhance the identity verification process for citizens.

The National Identification Number (NIN), which certifies the citizenship of every Nigerian, is central to obtaining this new card.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng