The Tinubu Reforms Advocates (TRA) praised Rt. Hon. James Faleke for his pivotal role in advancing President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform bills in the National Assembly

Faleke, Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, educated lawmakers, addressed concerns, and lobbied extensively to build support for the transformative tax reforms

The TRA commended Faleke’s dedication to President Tinubu’s vision, describing him as a “pillar of development” and urging other lawmakers to emulate his commitment

The Tinubu Reforms Advocates (TRA) have commended Rt. Hon. James Faleke, member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency and Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, for his steadfast support of President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills.

In a statement signed by its President, Gideon Unazi, the group praised Faleke’s instrumental role in promoting the proposed legislation aimed at overhauling Nigeria’s tax collection and administration systems.

President Tinubu had doubled down on the implementation of the controversial bill.

Source: Instagram

Unazi highlighted Faleke’s dedication to educating lawmakers on the nuances of the tax reform bills.

“Faleke has proven to be a dependable ally of President Tinubu, leveraging his position to champion the cause of the tax reform bill. He took the time to educate his colleagues about the bills, addressing concerns and fostering a deeper understanding of the proposed legislation,” Unazi stated.

Group commends Faleke's loyalty to BAT

The TRA leader further noted that Faleke’s advocacy transcended mere rhetoric. As chairman of the Finance Committee, Faleke spearheaded efforts to ensure that committee members were well-versed in the bill’s provisions.

He also engaged in extensive lobbying across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, addressing concerns raised by lawmakers and building a coalition of support for the reforms.

According to Unazi, Faleke’s efforts reflect his unwavering loyalty to President Tinubu and his vision for Nigeria.

“As one of the most trusted and longest-serving loyalists of President Tinubu, Faleke has consistently used his legislative powers to propagate the reforms and ideals of the President,” he said.

Reforms ignite nationwide debate

The proposed Tax Reform Bills have sparked nationwide debates, with many viewing them as a transformative step towards revitalizing Nigeria’s economy.

The reforms aim to introduce a more equitable and efficient taxation model, which could strengthen the nation’s financial stability and foster economic growth.

Unazi emphasized the broader significance of Faleke’s contributions, stating, “Thanks to patriotic Nigerians like Faleke, citizens now understand the benefits of the proposed legislation, which presents an opportunity to create a modern, efficient, and competitive taxation system.”

The group described Faleke as a “pillar of development” and commended his commitment to Nigeria’s progress. “We commend Faleke for his selfless dedication to President Tinubu’s vision and for being a shining example of leadership and commitment to the development of Nigeria,” the statement read.

TRA also urged other lawmakers to emulate Faleke’s dedication, calling for unity in advancing President Tinubu’s reforms. “We call on other lawmakers to rally behind President Tinubu’s vision to build a modern Nigeria that is connected, efficient, and competitive on the global stage,” Unazi concluded.

Tinubu's tax reform bills divide 36 governors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 36 governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) had been reportedly divided over the tax reform bills President Bola Tinubu forwarded to the National Assembly in October 2024.

This is because the governors' meeting on Wednesday, December 11, ended in deadlock, and none of them addressed journalists afterwards.

