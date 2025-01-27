Ambassador Rasheed Akinkuolie highlighted key expectations from Trump, including brokering peace in Gaza, resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict, and ending the Ukraine-Russia war

Trump is expected to address pressing challenges like poverty, unemployment, and national debt while implementing policies to protect American jobs and businesses

Trump's administration aims to normalize ties with Russia and North Korea, a move Akinkuolie believes will significantly contribute to global stability

As President Donald Trump begins his first 100 days in office, global attention is fixed on the policies and decisions that could redefine the U.S. and its role on the world stage.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ambassador Rasheed Akinkuolie, a former Director of Trade, Investment, and Policy at Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, outlined five key expectations from Trump’s administration, ranging from peace initiatives to domestic economic reforms.

Ceasefire in Gaza

President Donald Trump’s intervention in brokering a ceasefire in Gaza has set an optimistic tone for his administration's approach to global peace.

Ambassador Rasheed Akinkuolie lauded this early achievement, describing it as a significant step toward resolving one of the Middle East's longest-standing conflicts.

“This will likely pave the way for further peace negotiations, including addressing the Israel-Palestinian crisis,” Akinkuolie noted.

Stop the Ukraine and Russia war

President Donald Trump’s administration is expected to prioritize ending the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, a conflict that has devastated the region and strained global diplomacy.

Ambassador Rasheed Akinkuolie expressed optimism that Trump’s foreign policy approach will focus on brokering peace between the two nations.

"This is a futile war—Ukraine cannot win, and neither can Russia. A resolution is essential for global stability," Akinkuolie stated.

Normalize relations with Russia and North Korea

The ambassador predicted a normalization of relations with Russia and North Korea under Trump’s leadership, a move he believes will significantly contribute to global stability.

“Normalizing relations with Russia and North Korea is a positive step for world peace,” Akinkuolie noted.

Tackling domestic challenges in the US

Akinkuolie emphasized that Trump is likely to focus on addressing chronic issues in the United States, including poverty, unemployment, violence, and national debt.

“The U.S. is heavily indebted and often relies on expanding national debt to avoid government shutdowns. President Trump will likely look inward to resolve these pressing challenges," Akinkuolie remarked.

The ambassador also anticipated measures to protect American businesses and jobs.

“Thousands of jobs are outsourced to Asia. Trump will have to implement policies forcing foreign companies to establish factories in America,” he explained.

Resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict

Another major expectation is Trump’s role in resolving the long-standing Israel-Palestine crisis. Akinkuolie highlighted the potential implementation of the Abraham Accord to establish a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.

“The creation of a Palestinian state could lead to Arab countries recognizing Israel. A less complicated solution could involve a federation of Israel and Palestine under one government, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine and West Jerusalem for Israel,” Akinkuolie suggested.

He further noted that historical coexistence under the Ottoman Empire proves that the two groups could live together under an imperfect but workable arrangement.

As Trump’s presidency unfolds, Akinkuolie urged global and domestic observers to focus on how these policies will shape the U.S. and the international community.

The world will be watching closely as Trump navigates these complex challenges, balancing domestic priorities with international responsibilities.

