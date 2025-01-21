President Donald Trump has declared that the United States of America (USA) will only recognise two genders - male and female

Washington DC, United States - President Donald Trump said the United States under his administration would only recognise two genders—male and female.

Trump stated this during his inauguration speech on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Donald Trump was sworn in as US President on Monday, January 20, 2025 Photo credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

The event marked the beginning of Trump’s tenure as the 47th president of the United States, NBC News reports.

“I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life… As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.”

Trump signed the executive orders of two genders and ended the "radical and wasteful" diversity, equity, and inclusion programs inside federal agencies.

Senior White House officials detailed both orders are under the Trump administration’s wider “restoring sanity” agenda.

President Trump won praise and commendations from his supporters after declaring 'only two genders' would be recognized by the US.

According to the officials, the gender order is part of a policy “defending women from gender ideology extremism and restoring biological truth to the federal government.”

One of the officials explained that the order aims to require that the federal government use the term “sex” instead of “gender,” and directs the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security to “ensure that official government documents, including passports and visas, reflect sex accurately,” o

Reactions over Trump's 2 genders declaration

Conservative influencers took to social media to sing Trump’s praises after his inauguration speech.

Kaizen D. Asiedu @thatsKAIZEN, wrote:

“The fact that a President needed to say there are two genders and it elicited a standing ovation shows how crazy the last 4 years have been.”

Rep. Mark Harris, R-NC., said Trump's declaration shows that "Truth is winning!" in the United States.

Chaya Raichik, the activist behind LibsOfTikTok, said it's time to end the gender pseudoscience nonsense once and for all.

"I can't believe this is really happening. I fought against gender insanity for years. I got doxxed, received hundreds of death threats, and dozens of hit pieces written about me over it.

"It's time to end the gender pseudoscience nonsense once and for all.

"The future is bright!

A talk show host Graham Allen, rejoiced as he wrote, "The radical woke gender ideology is DEAD."

Trump signs order to withdraw US from WHO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Trump signed an executive order to begin the process of removing the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The order to withdraw the US from the international health body was one of the numerous executive orders Trump signed on his first day in office.

During his first tenure in office, Trump was critical of how the organisation handled the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated from China.

