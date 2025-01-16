NiMet forecasts a mix of sunshine and haziness across Nigeria from Thursday to Saturday, with the northern regions experiencing sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere

The North Central regions will have moderate dust haze, while the southern regions will see hazy conditions with patches of clouds and early morning fog

NiMet urges the public to take precautions due to the suspended dust particles in the air and advises those with respiratory issues to be cautious

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted a mix of sunshine and haziness across the country from December 16 to December 18.

The weather outlook, released on Wednesday in Abuja, predicts that the northern regions will experience sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere throughout the forecast period.

NiMet also predicts moderate dust haze in the North Central regions, with horizontal visibility ranging from 2km to 5km.

The southern regions are likely to experience a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds, and early morning fog and mist are expected along the coast.

Detailed Forecast

December 16:

Northern regions: Sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere.

North Central regions: Moderate dust haze with visibility ranging from 2km to 5km.

Southern regions: Hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds, early morning fog and mist along the coast.

December 17:

Northern regions: Sunny skies with hazy conditions.

North Central regions: Slight dust haze with good visibility.

Southern regions: Hazy conditions with early morning fog or mist along the coast.

December 18:

Northern and North Central regions: Sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere.

Southern regions: Hazy conditions with patches of clouds, possibility of early morning thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Delta States. Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected in Delta, Rivers, Cross River, and Bayelsa states.

Public Advisory

NiMet urges the public to take precautions due to the suspension of dust particles in the air. People with respiratory issues, including asthma, are advised to be cautious.

The agency also warned of strong winds potentially preceding thunderstorms in certain areas and advised the public to follow safety guidelines issued by relevant authorities.

Airline operators are encouraged to obtain specific weather reports from NiMet for their operations.

Residents are urged to stay informed through NiMet’s weather updates by visiting their website at www.nimet.gov.ng.

Nimet in Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is a Federal Government agency established by an Act of the National Assembly in 2003.

NiMet is responsible for advising the government on all aspects of meteorology, issuing weather and climate forecasts, and providing meteorological, hydrological, and oceanographic services.

Its mission is to ensure the safety and sustainable socio-economic development of Nigeria by offering accurate weather and climate information.

