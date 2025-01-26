AFCON 2025 draw is slated for Monday 27 and all qualified teams are anxious to know their opponents in Morocco

The hosting right of the 2025 edition was awarded to Morocco and the 2027 edition to Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

A total of 24 teams will participate in this year's tournament scheduled to hold between December 21, 2025, and January 18, 2026

A total of 24 teams will compete in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and they are all set to know their group opponents.

The draw is scheduled for Monday, January 27, and this marks the beginning of another quest for African football supremacy among competing teams.

Ivory Coast will hope to defend the title which they won on home soil last year after a comeback win over the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the final.

AFCON 2025 draw is slated for the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco. Photo: MB Media.

Many have rated AFCON 2023 to be the best in terms of organizing so far, but fans are already anticipating that the 35th edition of the global showpiece scheduled for Morocco would be outstanding.

CAF has confirmed that the competition will be played between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026.

Ahead of the draws, all the qualified teams have been drawn into four pots according to their rankings based on recent performances, Afrik Foot reports.

AFCON 2025 draw Pots

Pot 1: Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, and Ivory Coast.

Pot 2: Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo, and Burkina Faso.

Pot 3: Gabon, Angola, Zambia, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, and Benin.

Pot 4: Mozambique, Comoros, Tanzania, Sudan, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

These teams will be drawn into six groups A to F, consisting of four teams each.

The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed sides advance to the Round of 16.

When is AFCON 2025 draw?

The draw for AFCON 2025 is slated for Monday, January 27, 2025, at 9pm EAT/6pm GMT.

The venue for the ceremony is the elegant Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco.

AFCON 2025 match venues

Morocco has named six stadiums in different cities to host the competition

Matches will be held at the Mohammed V Complex (Casablanca) and Moulay Abdellah Complex (Rabat).

Other host cities are Agadir, Marrakech, Fez, and Tangier.

The last time Morocco played host to the Africa Cup of Nations was in 1988 when Cameroon recorded a 1-0 win over Nigeria in the final.

