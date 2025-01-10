In 1996, a panic over allegedly poisoned beans in Lagos led to 15 reported deaths and significant economic impact, but investigations later revealed cholera as the true cause

In 1996, a widespread panic gripped Lagos and surrounding regions after rumors spread that a batch of poisoned beans had led to multiple deaths.

The crisis began when thieves looted a warehouse, stealing bags of beans treated with pre-planting chemicals, and sold them at lower prices.

By early September, seven people in Agege had reortedly died after consuming the beans, leading to a massive public scare.

The Spread of Fear

The fear quickly extended beyond Lagos to cities like Abeokuta, Ifo, and Ibadan.

Families stopped purchasing beans, and vendors of popular bean-based foods like akara and moin-moin faced business collapses.

By mid-September, reports linked 15 deaths to the so-called "killer beans," leaving over ₦400 million worth of beans unsold as consumers shunned the staple food.

Government Response and Investigation

To quell the growing panic, Lagos military governor, Colonel Buba Marwa, made a bold public statement on September 23.

He bought and ate akara from a roadside stall in Ketu, signaling to the public that the beans were safe. Subsequent investigations revealed that the deaths in Agege were not caused by the beans but by a cholera outbreak traced to contaminated water from a burst pipe.

The government swiftly vaccinated residents and repaired the pipe, addressing the real cause of the fatalities.

