Arepo, Ogun state - Police operatives have reportedly killed the abductors of the wife of former Lagos state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu.

According to TVC News, police also recovered ransom.

The broadcast station said on Thursday, January 23, that Muyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), confirmed the development.

Adejobi said Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector general of police (IGP,) commended the security operatives and Lanre Ogunlowo, the commissioner of police (CP) of Ogun state, "for a good job".

The retired police boss' spouse was abducted last Thursday, January 16, at the entrance of her residence in Arepo area of Ogun state.

Odumosu's wife regains freedom

Meanwhile, Mrs Folashade Odumosu has regained freedom.

TVC News cited a source as confirming Mrs Odumosu's release.

