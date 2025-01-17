Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Arepo, Ogun state - Gunmen have abducted the wife of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, from her residence in the Arepo area of Ogun State.

Odumosu was kidnapped in the early hours of Friday, January 17, 2025.

Odumosu's wife was abducted in the early hours of Friday Photo credit: @PIDOMNIGERIA

It was gathered that the heavily armed men stormed her home, shooting sporadically before taking the victim away.

The state police spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, confirmed Mrs Odumosu’s kidnap in Abeokuta, the state capital, Vanguard reports.

“Information was received regarding the kidnapping of Mrs. Odumosu, a female resident of Aminu Street, Arepo, Ogun State.

“Reports indicate that she was about to enter her home when four masked men attacked her, dragged her from her Lexus Jeep, and took her through swampy areas to an unknown location.”

Odutola said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) acted swiftly by leading a team of officers to the scene to secure her release.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the police operatives are currently combing the swampy bush area in search of the victim.

She further stated that the covert State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has ordered for the deployment of digital intelligence to ensure the victim is rescued unhurt.

The police have engaged the services of local security forces in the reverine areas, including Baale Warewa and Baale Maaba, to assist in the rescue efforts.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has been briefed, and all covert operations have been deployed to assist with digital intelligence to ensure she is rescued unhurt.”

The victim's husband, Hakeem Odumosu

Odumosu served as Commissioner of Police in Lagos state before his retirement from the Nigeria Police Force in 2022, Premium Time reports.

Odumosu’s retirement from the Force followed his recent attainment of the rank of AIG, after which the statutory retirement age set in. He was enlisted in the police on March 3, 1990 and served for 32 years.

The AIG took a bow at the Pull-out Parade and Valedictory Ceremony organised in his honour by the Lagos State Government at the Police Training Ground in Ikeja.

