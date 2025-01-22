Ike Ekweremadu remains in prison despite the release of his wife, Beatrice Ekweremadu, who returned to Nigeria after serving her sentence for organ trafficking

His continued imprisonment is due to his longer sentence, as he was identified as the "driving force" in the case and sentenced to nine years and eight months

The case highlighted the severity of organ trafficking under the UK's Modern Slavery Act and led to significant community reactions in Nigeria

Reports from several media houses, including the BBC, have confirmed that Beatrice Ekweremadu, the wife of former Nigerian Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, has been released from prison and returned to Nigeria.

Her release has sparked celebrations in her hometown, but many are inquiring about the status of her husband, Ike Ekweremadu, who remains in prison.

Ekweremadu's wife released from prison. Photo credit: IEkweremadu/X

Source: Twitter

Beatrice Ekweremadu's Release

Beatrice Ekweremadu was released from a UK prison and returned to Nigeria three months ago, BBC confirmed.

Her release has brought joy to her supporters, with local media sharing videos of market women celebrating in Enugu, Southeast Nigeria.

Beatrice, along with her husband Ike and Dr. Obinna Obeta, was convicted in March 2023 for conspiring to traffic a young man for organ harvesting under the UK's Modern Slavery Act of 2015. This case marked the first conviction of its kind under the legislation.

Ike Ekweremadu's Continued Imprisonment

While Beatrice has been released, Ike Ekweremadu remains in prison. The reason for his continued imprisonment is straightforward: he was sentenced to a longer term.

Ike Ekweremadu, described by the judge as the "driving force throughout," was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison.

In contrast, Beatrice was sentenced to four years and six months due to her more limited involvement. Dr. Obinna Obeta received a ten-year sentence for targeting a young, poor, and vulnerable potential donor

Background of the Case

The Ekweremadus and Dr. Obeta were arrested by UK police in March 2023 for plotting to arrange an illegal organ transplant.

The 58-year-old Beatrice was accused of conspiring with others to bring a street trader from Nigeria to London to use him as a kidney donor for their daughter, Sonia, who required a kidney transplant.

The case became the first ever under the UK's modern slavery laws, highlighting the severity of organ trafficking.

Details of the Conviction

According to UK authorities, the convicts brought the victim, a street trader from Lagos, to the UK in 2022 with the offer of up to £7,000 and the promise of opportunities in the UK.

The victim was supposed to provide his kidney for an £80,000 private transplant at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

However, the victim realised the true nature of the plan when he met doctors at the hospital who began discussing the kidney transplant.

He reported the matter to the police in May 2022, stating that he was brought to the country for an organ transplant.

Community Reaction

The release of Beatrice Ekweremadu has led to celebrations in her hometown of Mpu, Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu. Market women and other supporters have expressed their joy on social media, with videos showing them celebrating her return.

A family member confirmed that Beatrice returned to Nigeria three months ago and has since rejoined her family.

Ekweremadu’s Wife Released from UK Prison

Legit.ng reported that Beatrice, wife of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has been released from prison in the United Kingdom. The wife of the former federal lawmaker has returned to Nigeria.

Ekweremadu represented Enugu West Senatorial district from 3 June 2003 to 5 May 2023 in the National Assembly. A court in the United Kingdom sentenced Senator Ekweremadu, his wife, and Dr. Obinna Obeta over charges related to organ harvesting in March 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng