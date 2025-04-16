Benue state governor, Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has declared a three-day public holiday for workers in the state

He announced Thursday, April 17, 2025, in addition to Friday and Monday, as work-free days for civil servants in observance of Easter

The Secretary to the state Government, SSG, Deborah Agber, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday and shared further details

Makurdi, Benue state - In recognition of the importance of the Easter Triduum to the Christian community, Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue state, has declared Thursday, Friday, and Monday as work-free days for all civil servants in the state.

Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria has announced Friday, April 18 and Monday, April 21, as public holidays for the celebration of Easter.

As reported by The Nation, Governor Alia has also declared Thursday as an additional work-free day for Benue state workers.

This means Benue civil servants will begin their Easter holiday on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

According to Governor Alia, the decision is aimed at allowing civil servants to fully participate in the sacred celebrations and observances of the Easter Triduum, a period of great spiritual importance for Christians worldwide.

During this time, all government offices, ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) will remain closed.

“We encourage all citizens to use this opportunity to reflect, recharge, and spend quality time with their loved ones.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the state Government, SSG, Deborah Agber, said:

"The Governor extended his warmest wishes to all Christians in Benue state and beyond, praying that the Easter celebrations bring joy, peace, and spiritual renewal to all.

"May we emerge from this period of reflection and celebration rejuvenated and strengthened in our faith and service to humanity and with a determination for a greater Benue."

How is Easter determined every year?

The date of the Easter festival is determined by a complex set of rules known as the computus.

In Western Christianity, the Christian celebration falls on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the vernal equinox (usually 21 March). However, the calculation involves several additional factors, including the date of the ecclesiastical full moon, which does not always correspond to the astronomical full moon, and the 19-year cycle of the Metonic cycle.

The computus is based on a combination of astronomical observations and ecclesiastical rules. The vernal equinox date is determined astronomically, while the full moon date is determined ecclesiastically.

The Church uses the ecclesiastical full moon rather than the astronomical one because a fixed set of religious rules determines the former. In contrast, the latter can vary slightly from year to year.

The computus is used by Western Christian churches, including the Roman Catholic, Protestant, and Anglican churches, to determine the date of Easter each year.

