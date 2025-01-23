Dr Iziaq Salako, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, has raised concerns about the increasing use of skin-lightening products in Nigeria, highlighting significant health risks

Speaking at a regional workshop in Gabon, he emphasised that despite the dangers, these products are widely used, particularly among African women

Salako announced that Nigeria is developing a National Policy on Cosmetics to ensure the safety and quality of cosmetic products

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, has raised concerns over the growing use of skin-lightening products (SLPs) in Nigeria and across Africa, citing significant health risks.

Despite well-documented harmful effects, the use of skin-bleaching products such as creams, ointments, soap, pills, and injections remains common among non-white populations worldwide, particularly in Africa.

Minister speaks on skin lightening. Photo credit: SalakoIziaq/X

Source: Twitter

Widespread Use Among Women

Speaking at the high-level segment of the regional awareness-raising workshop on the elimination of lightening cosmetics products in Gabon on Wednesday, Dr Salako highlighted that the use of these products is particularly widespread in Africa, especially among women.

He pointed out that Nigeria, often referred to as "the world capital of skin bleaching," has one of the highest usage rates of SLPs globally, with the World Health Organization estimating that 77 per cent of Nigerian women use these products.

Health Risks and Prevalence

Dr Salako emphasised that many skin-whitening products contain harmful substances such as mercury, hydroquinone, steroids, and other heavy metals like arsenic, lead, and cadmium.

These chemicals pose significant risks, including skin damage, organ toxicity, and cancer. He noted that the high prevalence of skin-whitening product usage in many parts of Africa highlights the urgent need for targeted public health campaigns, stricter regulatory enforcement, and community-based advocacy to address the practice.

Efforts to Promote Safe Cosmetic Products

In his speech, made available to journalists in Abuja, Dr Salako stated that Nigeria is in the process of developing a National Policy on Cosmetics.

This policy aims to provide a comprehensive framework for ensuring the safety and quality of cosmetic products.

"The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has taken proactive steps to educate the populace through its Cosmetics Safety Management Programme," Salako said.

The programme includes sensitisation, training, and advocacy campaigns at grassroots levels, designed to influence behavioural changes and promote a healthier and more inclusive attitude.

Regulatory Measures and Public Education

Dr Salako highlighted the government's efforts to promote the use of safe cosmetic products free from hazardous substances.

"We have developed the Cosmetic Products (Prohibition of Bleaching Agents) Regulations 2019, which prohibit the use of harmful skin-bleaching agents like mercury and restrict the allowable concentration of hydroquinone to two per cent," he noted.

The government, through the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), ensures that all cosmetic products sold in Nigeria are registered, tested, and certified to meet safety standards.

Community Outreach and Enforcement

The government actively seizes and destroys unregistered and counterfeit products, conducting routine inspections and market surveillance activities to identify and remove hazardous products from circulation.

Monitoring of online platforms also takes place to detect the presence of mercury-containing products. Community outreach programmes and media campaigns are conducted to educate the public on the risks of using unsafe cosmetics and the importance of verifying product authenticity before purchase.

The introduction of the MedSafety app facilitates the reporting of all forms of adverse reactions, including adverse cosmetics events.

Future Guidelines and International Standards

Dr Salako added that a guideline on the safety assessment of cosmetic products is being developed to strengthen regulatory oversight and ensure that all products meet international safety standards.

"This approach will help address the root causes of skin-lightening product usage and promote a healthier and more inclusive attitude towards beauty standards," he concluded.

How to Make Whitening Black Soap

Legit.ng reported that the process and ingredients used to make black soap vary from one country to another.

The most common ones are plantain skin ash, burnt cocoa pod ash, and kernel oil. Popular additives include camwood tree ash, lime, raw shea, and aloe vera.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng