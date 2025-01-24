The attention of the public is being called to the circulation of products believed to be adulterated palm oil

The fake palm oil has entered several markets in six states of Nigeria and is still spreading into others

A few arrests were made, and laboratory testing of seized samples revealed high acid content, and others believed to cause cancer

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Market dealers and sellers have raised alarm over fake and adulterated palm oil now selling in markets across Nigeria.

According to reports, the product has already infiltrated markets in six states of Nigeria – Imo, Lagos, Yobe, Oyo, Ogun, and Plateau states – and is still spreading to other states.

Stakeholders say these products appear to be selling rapidly as Nigerians seek cheaper alternatives in the face of high food inflation.

The price of palm oil surged 120%, from N5000 – N5500 for a 5-litre gallon in November 2023 to N11,000 – N11,500 in 2024.

NAFDAC confirmed that the adulterated palm oil contained dye, a substance known to pose cancer risks when accumulated in the human body. Photo credit: Maismont/Figula/Remberg

Source: Getty Images

The practice emerged from some producers and dealers diluting the original product with other substances to increase the volume and make more profits off unsuspecting Nigerians.

Adulterated palm oil contains harmful substances

Reports from the GUARDIAN say that this product is selling rapidly, as consumers interpret the bright colour to mean better quality.

Some dealers allegedly add colourants to the original products, while others add dye to increase the thickness and colour and make them more attractive to consumers.

Recently, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) apprehended several palm oil suppliers in Potiskum, Yobe State, and Jos, Plateau State, for allegedly contaminating the product with dye.

Following their arrests, samples were seized, and subsequent laboratory tests by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) revealed high levels of acid, saponification, and relative density.

NAFDAC confirmed that the adulterated palm oil contained dye, a substance known to pose cancer risks when accumulated in the human body.

How to identify the fake palm oil

According to the reports, the adulterated products have infiltrated popular markets in Lagos state including Mile 12, Jankara, Ikotun, Mushin, Ajegunle, Ile-epo, among others. The product was also spotted with dealers in Jos, Abeokuta, Owerri, Potiskum, Jos, and Ibadan.

A palm oil dealer in Ogun state shared tips to identify the adulterated product. She noted that even though the adulterated palm oil has an attractive red color, the taste gives it away. When used in cooking, the dye and other additives end up floating in the food, while the taste is nauseating.

The dealer added that the food would have an unusual blood-red colour, and in some cases, it also emits an offensive fragrance while cooking with it.

Prince Wale Oyekoya, managing director/CEO of Bama Farms, observed that adulterated palm oil gets bad quickly, unlike the known local palm oil that stays for months without going bad.

He explained;

“The adulterated oil is not healthy as it causes cancer and all kinds of dangerous conditions, such as having high level of bad cholesterol that graduates to heart disease. It’s easy to be identified as it becomes whitish in the bottom and gets bad easily unlike our pure palm oil that can stay for several months.”

Oyekoya, who is also a consultant to the Ogun State Governor on Agriculture, noted that the crime is being perpetrated by cabals.

NAFDAC shuts down 150 shops over fake goods

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) recently sealed off 150 shops at a market in Abia state.

This followed the discovery of large-scale production and distribution of counterfeit and expired products.

The agency shared a video of the two-day operation held on December 16 and 17, 2024, which led to the discovery of the criminal activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng