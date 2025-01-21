Trump pardoned nearly 1,590 individuals charged in the Capitol riot, including reducing sentences for members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

The pardons are seen as a fulfilment of Trump’s promise to support his followers, with the White House calling it a step toward “national reconciliation”

The pardons sparked criticism, with concerns they could incite future violence while marking a significant part of Trump’s political comeback

Washinton D.C., United States - Hours after his inauguration, President Donald Trump issued pardons to nearly all individuals charged in connection with the January 6th U.S. Capitol riot.

This act of clemency, which impacts almost 1,590 people, wipes away the legal consequences for most participants in the violent attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

President Trump frees almost all individuals criminally charged for the January 6 Capitol riot Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

However, members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups, including Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes, saw their sentences reduced or commuted, with Rhodes set for early release, Reuters reported.

Trump's clemency shows support for his base

Trump’s decision to pardon these individuals serves as a powerful gesture of solidarity with those who stormed the Capitol in his name, The Guardian reported.

After returning to the Oval Office, Trump said:

“These people have been destroyed. What they’ve done to these people is outrageous.”

The pardons are seen as fulfilling a campaign promise to support his followers, many of whom had been arrested and imprisoned for their roles in the January 6th attack.

The White House released a proclamation condemning the investigation into the riot as a "grave national injustice," framing the pardons as the beginning of a “process of national reconciliation.”

As of Monday, January 20, several federal inmates convicted in connection with the riot were expected to be released, including many who had assaulted law enforcement officers.

Over 140 officers were injured during the chaos, and four people died, including a Trump supporter shot by police.

Mixed reacted trail Trump's clemency

While the pardons were lauded by Trump’s supporters, they have sparked fierce criticism. Grant Tudor, a policy advocate at Protect Democracy, expressed concerns that Trump’s actions would embolden future violence.

"These pardons will license future lawbreaking, including violence," Tudor stated.

Critics argue that the pardons send a dangerous message, particularly in light of the violence that occurred on January 6th.

Trump’s decision also marks a remarkable step in his political comeback after being impeached, banned from social media, and condemned by many Republicans following the riot.

The move signals his continued influence, despite facing legal challenges over his actions related to the 2020 election and the Capitol breach.

His use of presidential clemency highlights the ongoing divisions in the country, with both sides of the political spectrum reacting strongly to his actions.

Trump to ban transgender in US military

Legit.ng earlier reported that Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, was reportedly planning to ban transgender from serving in the military.

Trump was said to be working towards an executive order on January 20, the day of his inauguration.

According to Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defence said the move was not based on a social experiment but for military effectiveness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng