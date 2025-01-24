Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs and migration issues.

Washington, USA - Against the backdrop of the promise of the new president of the United States (US), Donald Trump, deportation flights have begun in the country.

The White House gave the update via X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, January 24.

President Donald Trump has stepped up immigration crackdown in the US. Photo credits: @PressSec, @realDonaldTrump

Donald Trump begins crackdown on 'illegal immigrant'

In the same vein, Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s assistant and White House's press secretary, confirmed the development.

Leavitt wrote on her verified X page:

“Today, the Trump administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of coitus crimes against minors.

“The Trump administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft.

“The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept.”

In another post, Leavitt published two pictures of alleged deportees and wrote:

“Deportation flights have begun.

“President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences.”

Similarly, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) also put up a message on social media saying 538 people have been arrested while 373 detainers were lodged.

Trump authorises arrest of errant migrants

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that US immigration authorities were given the go-ahead to arrest migrants at schools, churches, and hospitals across the country.

This was after Trump overturned policies banning immigration enforcement from so-called 'sensitive areas'.

Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said immigration agents would arrest and deport undocumented people in the US.

