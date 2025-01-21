FCT Police Commissioner Loses Son After Paying Condolence Visit to Colleague Who Lost His Kid
- A tragic road accident has claimed the life of the son of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu
- The FCT Police Commissioner's son lost his live in a ghastly road accident on Monday, January 20, 2025
- According to a reliable source, the FCT police boss' son died after the vehicle he was in caught fire
FCT, Abuja - One of the sons of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, has died in a tragic road accident.
It was gathered that the fatal accident that claimed Disu’s son happened on Monday, January 20, 2025.
According to Daily Trust, the tragic incident happened the same day Disu paid a condolence visit to CSP A.A. Sambo, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ushafa Division, who also lost his son.
CP Disu conveyed heartfelt sympathies to Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sambo and his family during the condolence visit.
He offered words of comfort and assurance of the Command’s unwavering support in this moment of grief.
The FCT police boss prayed for divine strength to uphold the family through this irreplaceable loss.
Speaking on behalf of the FCT Command, the CP prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed soul.
As reported by The Guardian, the deceased, Adam Kaka Disu, just completed his one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the Ministry of Tourism, Abuja.
A reliable source said the vehicle in which the FCT police commissioner's son was caught fire.
The source added that the unfortunate incident has left the FCT police boss, his family, and friends deeply devastated.
The FCT Police public relations officer (PPRO), SP Josephine Adeh, is yet to confirm the unfortunate incident as her telephone number has been repeatedly unreachable.
Adeh was yet to respond to a text message sent to her at the time of filling this report, the media house reported.
Legit.ng reported that the Jigawa state governor, Umar Namadi, lost his son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi, in a fatal car accident.
Governor Namadi was thrown into mourning barely a day after the reported passing of his mum, Hajiya Maryam, and a week after giving out his daughter's hand in marriage.
Namadi Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, chief press secretary to the governor, released a statement with more details.
Disu wins Police Commissioner of the Year
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force rewarded 16 officers at its maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendation ceremony.
Disu, who was then Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, was awarded the Commissioner of Police of the Year.
15 other outstanding police officers were also rewarded based on the recommendations of the Nigeria Police Force Awards Committee.
