The Nigeria Police Force rewarded 16 officers at its maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendation ceremony

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Olatunji Disu was awarded the Commissioner of Police of the Year

15 other outstanding police officers were also rewarded based on the recommendations of the Nigeria Police Force Awards Committee

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Olatunji Disu, has won the Commissioner of Police of the Year award alongside 15 other outstanding police officers.

Disu and the 15 others were recognised at the maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendation ceremony held in Abuja, on Monday, April 15.

The maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendation ceremony took place in Abuja Photo credit: @RiversPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the award was based on the recommendations of the Nigeria Police Force Awards Committee headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Bala Ciroma.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Special Guest of Honour, President Bola Tinubu, was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun said the award and commendations ceremony has demonstrated the meritorious but guiding principles that should shape the daily actions and decisions of police officers.

The police boss disclosed that similar recognition would be given to discipline officers who diligently carried out investigations and prosecutions.

He said the NPF:

“The Awards Night serves not only as a platform for celebration but also as a reminder of the importance of accountability and responsibility within law enforcement.”

Full list of the award winners

1. CSP Odeyeyiwa Oladimeji – Crime Buster of the Year

2. Grade III Alabi Kayode – Traffic Warden of the Year

3. Corporal Abbey Yetunde – Police Sportsman of the Year

4. CP Muhammed Gumei – Community Policing Advocate of the Year

5. SP Haruna Abdullahi (Kano State PPRO) – Police Public Relations Officer of the Year

6. ACP Dere Olalekan (Medical Officer, Ondo State Command) – Police Medical Personnel of the Year

7. ASP Nnamdi Egbunike – Cyber Crime Buster of the Year

8. SP Kasumu Oluropo – Investigator of the Year

9. Inspector Onyia Everistus (State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu Command) – Detective of the Year

10. Patrol Team from 40 PMF (Taraba Command) – Patrol Team of the Year

11. CSP Shaba Aliyu – Divisional Police Officer of the Year

12 ACP Muhammad Musa – Area Commander of the Year

13. ASP Madaki Emmanuel – Police Legal Officer of the Year

14. SP Elaigwu Augustine (Commander, Counter-Insurgency/Joint Operation FOB, Aguata Anambra Command) – Award For Gallantry

15. SP Idris Ibrahim, SP Okoi Iferi (Counter Intelligence Unit) – Award For Integrity

16. CP Olatunji Disu – Commissioner of Police of the Year

The Rivers state police command celebrated Disu for winning the Commissioner of the Year Award.

The police command via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @RiversPoliceNG, wrote:

"This is just the beginning of many prestigious awards to come your way. We celebrate your efforts and sacrifices for our country"

Police recognise a Nigerian lady who acts like a robot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis, a young lady who had a unique talent for acting like a robot, was acknowledged and celebrated by the Nigerian Police Force after she gained popularity online with her amazing videos.

Jarvis shared a post on Twitter with a caption that revealed that she was invited by the Police PRO, the public relations officer, for a special celebration over her creativity and innovation.

Source: Legit.ng