A lady listened to the songs by Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, the gospel singer who allegedly killed his girlfriend and decapitated her

The cruel act has sparked interest in Timileyin's songs, and the lady said she also went in search of the songs

In a post she made on Facebook, the lady, Alabi Mubo, said the alleged killer has an angelic voice and wondered what led him to crime

A lady joined those searching for Oluwatimileyin Ajayi's gospel songs.

In a Facebook post, Alabi Mubo indicated that she found the songs and listened to them.

The lady said Timi Ajayi has an angelic voice. Photo credit: Facebook/Alabi Mubo/YouTube/Timi Ajayi and Instagram/Ijeoma Daisy.

Lady rates Timi Ajayi's song

After listening to Timi's song, the lady confessed that she found the singer's voice angelic.

Alabi said all that glitters is not gold, as she wondered what might have pushed Timi to commit the alleged crime.

She said it was only God who knows who is truly serving him. She said:

"This was the so-called gospel singer Timilehin Ajayi before he was arrested for be!heading a lady in Abuja. I surfed through his profile and I was able to listen to a few of his albums and all I could do was open my mouth wide. This guy has an angelic voice that is captivating. Hmmm only God knows who truly serves Him in truth and in spirit. Not all that glitter is gold. Do we say this act was as a result of peer pressure? Or he's only just being desperate to be known and famous?"

Facebook reactions

However, Anne Oboho, who commented on the post, said she was not surprised since there was even a bad egg who moved around with Jesus Christ.

Anne cited the example of Judas, who, despite being with Jesus for long, later betrayed him.

She said nothing was surprising since Satan was the one who led the host of angels in heaven.

Anne said:

"I am not surprised. Judas was Jesus' disciple..He followed the righteous God around and he was a sinner. He was greedy. Satan led the host of choristers in."

Angry Nigerian lady laments death of Timi Ajayi's girlfriend

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady is sad after hearing the ugly news of how a gospel singer allegedly killed his girlfriend in Abuja.

The lady lamented that the deceased lady looked decent, but the man still allegedly ended her life.

She said women are not safe, noting that the gospel singer may not be a Yahoo boy as being claimed.

She said:

"She didn’t follow a yahoo boy. She didn’t follow a rich man. She’s well covered. A gospel singer ended her life. 'Women be careful'. How careful can a woman be?"

Cici said the deceased did not follow a rich man or a Yahoo boy, lamenting that it was a gospel singer who ended her life.

However, people in the comment section reminded Cici that being a gospel singer does not mean one is a good person.

