Nigerian superstar Ngozi Ezeonu has continued to topic of discussion online after her encounter with two e ‘Gen Z’ girls

The actress spurred debate online after she reprimanded two young women who came for a movie audition braless

One of the ladies in a recent video narrated what happened and how she found herself in the filming setting

One of the girls who Nigerian actress Ngozi Ezeonu admonished for their dressing has come out to address the public.

Legit.ng previously reported that the veteran actress was in the news after she scolded some ‘Gen Z’ girls for not wearing bras to an audition.

Ngozi Ezeonu's viral video continues to get attention. Credit: @officialngoziezeonu

Source: Instagram

The light-skinned thespian was one of the judges at the audition, and she was displeased with the way the two young girls dressed for the gathering.

In a TikTok video released by @mrdoingscartel, Ngozi Ezeonu was seen strictly instructing the ladies not to dress that way for an audition she would be judging.

The actress stated that anyone who appeared in the same manner as the girls would be immediately disqualified.

Ezeonu asked the girls who they were trying to impress and told them she had never dressed like that when she was their age.

One of the 'braless' girls speaks

A new video has surfaced online revealing the face of one of the girls who Ngozi Ezeonu scolded.

In the clip, the young woman, visibly in tears, explained that she had gone to eat pepper soup when she noticed an audition happening nearby.

According to her, she decided to give it a shot because of her love for Nigeran movies. She further claimed that her parents saw the video after it went viral online.

Following that, her father corrected her with a “dirty slap”. The young woman pleaded with Nigerians to stop bashing her.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that The Nollywood star sparked a debate after she scolded two ladies.

The contetious video went viral, triggering an online discussion with several netizens taking sides on the subject, including music journalist Ayomide Tayo.

Taking to his X page, Tayo addressed the issue by comparing today’s youths with youths from the past who are now people’s parents.

The music journalist emphasised his point by posting a series of photos of some old Nigerian album covers that he found while digging in old crates.

The album covers had photos of women without tops posing with only their pants with big smiles on their faces. According to him, the pictures were from a Nigerian record label in the 70s called Clover Sounds.

The journalist concluded his post by saying that our parents are not as holy as they present themselves. In his words:

