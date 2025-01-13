Nigerian actress Ifunanya Igwe has started the year 2025 on a high note with her recent achievement, which was announced online

On her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a series of photos and videos of her newly established school

The news was met with widespread celebration from Ifunanya’s fans and celebrity colleagues as they gushed over her

Nollywood actress Ifunanya Igwe has established a school, to the joy of her numerous followers on social media.

On January 13, 2025, the film star took to her Instagram page to share the great news of the institution she founded to give young children quality education.

Ifunanya Igwe shared photos as she stood before a colourful one-story building. She also posted snaps of the school’s environment, including the playground.

Fans react as actress Ifunanya Igwe establishes school. Photos: @ifunanyaigwe.kmj

Source: Instagram

Taking to the caption of the photos, the Nollywood star explained that establishing the school was what she had been up to in 2024, even though a few people could guess what she was doing correctly.

Ifunanya explained that her school, Valrich Academy, was borne out of her love for seeing kids gain quality education.

She wrote in part:

“I’m proud to share with my online fam, the birth of @valrich_academy a project that was borne out of my love for seeing kids get quality education.

So many tears and sweat went into this project but we thank God for his grace.

So say Hello to the founder of Valrich Academy! The Bedrock for great champions. Expect more of us moving forward.”

See photos of the school below:

See video of the pupils enjoying their Christmas party in 2024:

Reactions as Ifunanya Igwe establishes school

The news of Ifunanya Igwe’s newly established school surprised many of her fans and colleagues. However, they were all happy and they celebrated her feat in the comment section. Read some of their reactions below:

Ifys.kitchen:

“Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️.”

ebelleokaro;

“Congratulations Ifuuuu, this is a milestone 🔥❤️.”

Chizzyalichi:

“👏👏👏 Congratulations my darling.”

rechaelokonkwo:

“Congratulations my baby.”

Kechfred4:

“This is huge🔥🔥congratulations.”

beautyhally:

“Amazing you actually went out of the box you didn’t do what others are doing I’m proud of you.”

luxuryhairby_yuwa:

“Wow... This is huge ❤️.”

Ruby_ojiakor:

“Biggest congratulations baby 😍😍😍.”

Soniaogeneofficial:

“A big congratulations my darling more grace 🎉.”

ossaibarbara:

“Congratulations dear. This is huge ❤️ God bless you always 🎊.”

austinfaani:

“I am Super Proud of you. Congratulations IFY…”

thephenomenal_girl:

“Congratulations my boo. Valrich academy is here to stay.”

Irenefranciss:

“Congratulations beautiful, this is massive, God bless the work of your hands.”

ediong_udofia':

“Nice one, God will continue to bless you abundantly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ we miss you online.”

benny_tina:

“Wow👏👏👏 this is beautiful ❤️.”

Petit.jennie:

“Congratulations Ma'am🍾💐❣️.. You've done so well.”

undiluted_lucy:

“Congratulations my sister. More to come in Jesus name🙏.”

Lizzy Gold apologises to Igbos

In other Nollywood news, Legit.ng reported that actress Lizzy Gold has apologised to the Igbo people after she was spotted in a masquerade costume in a viral video.

Lizzy Gold, who stated that she didn't mean to disrespect culture and tradition, opened up about her love for epic movies, revealing that it was the second time she was wearing a masquerade costume.

The actress disclosed that she wore the masquerade costume for a movie and was cleansed with alligator pepper, after which she prayed before putting it on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng