Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage has left fans and netizens glued to her page following her recent vacation

Recent pictures saw the mum of one paddleboarding in different colourful swimwears that showed off her contours

Nigerian Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has been giving her fans a glimpse into her recent Maldives getaway.

Recall that the single mother of one set the internet abuzz a few days ago when she posted a video of herself showering outdoors.

In the clip, Tiwa is seen casually rinsing off under an outdoor shower in an open space, wearing a military green swimsuit that accentuated her caramel-toned figure.

But Tiwa’s social media updates didn’t stop there. She recently shared a series of stunning photos from her vacation, where she was spotted paddleboarding in a chic animal-print swimsuit.

One photo showed her playfully arrange pebbles to spell out “Tiwa time to relax,” completed with a heart symbol, depicting the fun and laid-back vibe of the moment.

Other images featured her in a variety of vibrant swimwears, soaking up the sun and enjoying the serene beach atmosphere around her.

Tiwa Savage earlier expressed happiness as her son Jamil Balogun joined her for her vacation. She posted a video of when he arrived and how she went to welcome him.

The 44-year-old rocked a swimsuit as she led her eight-year-old to a room that had some of the pictures he had taken at different locations. On her Instagram stories, she prayed that God would continue to keep her and her son so that they would be able to create more memories together. Jamil informed his mum that she did not tell him she had everything planned out so well for him, and she noted that she showed him in a video but he did not pay attention to details.

In a previous report, the diva shared a story about her solo adventure via her official social media handle.

The singer, who has been away in the Maldives, took us on a journey into her one-week solo vacation as she shared her reflections with her fans.

According to the singer, she had never been on a such a vacation before and wanted to explore it. She eventually enjoyed her time alone as she did a lot of self-reflection.

Tiwa Savage’s new pictures stir reactions

de_haven_94:

"This body is fire."

wealth_top__:

"I can never pass your post without I no comment 🙌🔥 Auntie Tiwa you too."

iyydeeo9:

"It’s a lie you’re not up to 25."

godsee_skele:

"I know those pants smell like heaven."

arewaoflagos_:

"February 5th for you and I my diva ❤️ it’s our birthday."

only1chana:

"The person taking this pictures need he’s award cus wtff all angles 8."

Tiwa Savage, son warm hearts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage shared a heartwarming WhatsApp conversation between her and her son Jamil.

Jamil left the Afrobeats Queen gushing after he expressed how proud he was to have her as his mother.

Tiwa Savage, like a proud mother, also reciprocated Jamil's display of love with an adorable response.

