The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos announced on X (formerly Twitter) on 19 January 2025 that they would be closed on Monday, 20 January 2025.

The closures are in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day (#MLKDay) and the U.S. Presidential Inauguration.

Official Announcement

The announcement, shared via the official X account of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria (@USinNigeria), stated:

“The U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos will be closed on Monday, January 20, to commemorate #MLKDay and the U.S. Presidential Inauguration.”

The notice informed the public of the temporary closure and indicated that regular services would resume following the observance of these significant events.

Significance of the Observance

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday in the United States, honours the civil rights leader's contributions to the fight for equality and justice.

The U.S. Presidential Inauguration marks the formal commencement of a new four-year term for the President of the United States.

United States Embassy in Nigeria

The United States Embassy in Nigeria is the primary diplomatic mission of the United States in Nigeria.

It is located in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, and is responsible for fostering diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Nigeria.

The embassy provides a range of services, including visa processing, consular assistance, cultural exchanges, and support for U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Nigeria.

Additionally, the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, another key diplomatic office, serves the southern region of Nigeria, offering similar services and fostering bilateral relations.

United States

The United States of America (USA) is a federal republic comprising 50 states, a federal district, and several territories.

It is located primarily in North America, with Alaska in the northwest and Hawaii in the mid-Pacific. The capital city is Washington, D.C. Known for its significant cultural, economic, and military influence, the USA is one of the world's leading economies and a global hub for innovation, technology, and education.

It is renowned for its diverse population, vibrant cities, and landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty, the Grand Canyon, and Silicon Valley. The USA's political system is based on democratic principles with three branches of government: the executive, legislative, and judicial.

