Special counsel Jack Smith informed the US justice department that President-elect Donald Trump would have been convicted for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election had the case gone to trial

On Tuesday, January 14, the Department of Justice (DoJ) released Smith’s 137-page report on the allegations that Trump illegally conspired to overturn the 2020 poll, after a week of legal wrangling over whether the document could be made public

Legit.ng gathered that Trump and his associates had made emergency requests to federal courts to block the DoJ's report from being released

New York, USA - United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump would have been convicted of illegally trying to overturn the result of the 2020 US election had he not become president again.

Reuters, on Tuesday, January 14, cited special counsel Jack Smith‘s partially released report.

Prosecutor says Donald Trump escaped conviction for ‘criminal efforts to retain power’. Photo credit: Donald J. Trump

Smith wrote in the portion of the report that was released early Tuesday, January 14, 2025:

"The evidence against Trump was 'sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial.'"

The report details Smith's decision to bring a four-count indictment against Trump, accusing him of plotting to obstruct the collection and certification of votes following his 2020 defeat by Democratic President Joe Biden.

It concludes that the evidence would have been enough to convict Trump at trial, but his imminent return to the presidency, set for later in January 2025, made that impossible.

Smith—who has faced relentless criticism from Trump—also defended his investigation and the prosecutors who worked on it.

He wrote in a letter detailing his report:

"The claim from Mr. Trump that my decisions as a prosecutor were influenced or directed by the Biden administration or other political actors is, in a word, laughable."

Furthermore, Smith stated that he stood "fully" behind his decision to prosecute Trump in the report, adding, “to have done otherwise on the facts developed during our work would have been to shirk my duties as a prosecutor and a public servant.”

Trump rages after Smith's report's release

Meanwhile, Trump hammered Smith following the prosecutor’s public release of his final report in the 2020 election alleged subversion case. The incoming US leader called him a “lamebrain prosecutor.”

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Tuesday, January 14:

“Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of his ‘boss,’ Crooked Joe Biden, so he ends up writing yet another ‘Report’ based on information that the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs ILLEGALLY DESTROYED AND DELETED, because it showed how totally innocent I was, and how completely guilty Nancy Pelosi, and others, were."

Donald Trump sentenced

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump was sentenced to “unconditional discharge”.

Trump was sentenced for his conviction over hush-money payments made to an adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Judge Juan Merchan delivered the verdict a day after the US Supreme Court rejected an attempt by Trump’s legal team to delay sentencing before the Republican leader’s inauguration on Monday, January 20, 2025.

