A tragic incident in Latina, Italy, resulted in the death of 27-year-old Nigerian woman Patricia Masithela, who was mauled by a pack of starving dogs

The attack occurred while Patricia was visiting a male acquaintance's abandoned villa, and despite emergency responders' efforts, she succumbed to her injuries

The incident has sparked discussions on stray animal control and public safety measures in the region

In a tragic incident, 27-year-old Nigerian woman Patricia Masithela lost her life after being mauled by a pack of starving dogs in Latina, Italy.

The attack occurred late Monday night while Patricia was visiting a male acquaintance at his abandoned villa in the Lazio region, according to Mirror UK.

Attacked Nigerian mother dies after dog attack. Photo credit: Tatianna Maksimova via Getty Images. Depicted person not related to the material.

Source: Getty Images

Moved to Lazio

According to the Mirror UK, her screams filled the night, alerting neighbors to the savage attack. Patricia, who had recently moved to Lazio from Nigeria, reportedly visited the house unaware that her friend was not at home.

She was discovered critically injured, lying in a pool of blood with deep wounds across her body after the attack.

Police intervened by shooting two of the dogs to allow emergency responders to access the scene, while the rest of the pack fled after the gunfire.

Emergency medics provided immediate treatment and rushed Patricia to Santa Maria Goretti Hospital, but despite their efforts, she succumbed to her severe injuries and blood loss.

Patricia, a devoted mother to a five-year-old daughter, has left her family and friends in unimaginable grief, Mirror UK reports. Investigations into the incident are ongoing as local authorities work to determine how the reportedly starving dogs came to be in the area.

The incident has sparked discussions about stray animals and public safety, with residents calling for stricter measures to prevent such devastating incidents.

Dog Bites in Italy

Dog bites are a significant public health concern in Italy, with incidents often resulting in physical injuries, psychological trauma, and sometimes transmission of diseases.

Studies have shown an increasing trend in dog bite-related hospitalizations, particularly among young children and middle-aged adults.

Efforts to address this issue include breed-specific legislation and public awareness campaigns to promote responsible pet ownership and safety measures.

Southern Europe

Italy, located in Southern Europe, is known for its rich cultural heritage, historical landmarks, and breathtaking landscapes.

Renowned for its art, fashion, cuisine, and contributions to Western civilization, Italy is home to iconic cities like Rome, Venice, Florence, and Milan.

It boasts numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites, reflecting its historical significance and vibrant culture, making it a top destination for tourists worldwide.

Lady Living in Italy Saves N68m

Legit.ng reported that a lady who lived in Italy for years has allegedly lost N68 million she saved in a Nigerian bank account.

In a TikTok video, the lady, Glory Omokaro, was said to have travelled to Italy in 2005. She reportedly worked hard and saved the money back home in Nigeria.

Glory opened the bank account when she first visited Nigeria from Italy in 2013 and started saving money in the account thereafter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng