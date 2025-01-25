Yoane Wissa found himself in the headlines after a woman attempted to kidnap his daughter during his spell at FC Lorient

The DR Congo and Brentford star also faced assault as the woman brutally threw acid on his face in his home

A court judgment has, however, seen the woman in question sentenced to an 18-year jail term following the assault on the Brentford star

A 36-year-old woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for assaulting Premier League star Yoane Wissa and attempting to kidnap his child.

According to reports, the unsavoury incident occurred on July 1, 2021, while Wissa was still playing for Lorient.

The woman broke into the DR Congo international’s home, attempted to kidnap his daughter, and threw acid in his face.

Yoane Wissa looks on during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Arsenal FC at Brentford Community Stadium on January 01, 2025. Image: Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

French outlet, L’Équipe, detailed that Wissa, who suffered severe injuries from the attack, required emergency eye surgery. The assailant continued her spree the following day by attacking another woman with acid.

The report further disclosed that the attacker had pretended to be pregnant and claimed her daughter was hospitalised, using these lies to target and abduct a baby girl. However, her actions were quickly uncovered, and she was arrested on July 3, 2021. Initially, she denied the charges before partially admitting to them.

During her defence, the woman claimed she had been hearing "inner voices" since her teenage years. Facing the prospect of a life sentence, she was ultimately convicted of attempted homicide and attempted child abduction and on Friday, January 24, she received an 18-year prison sentence.

Wissa recounts horrific acid attack

Recounting the harrowing event, Wissa said:

"I opened the door, and liquid was thrown in my face. I screamed and couldn’t breathe. My wife called emergency services, and they told me to get under the shower to rinse my eyes.

At the hospital, they told me my eyes were burned, and someone had to rinse them every hour.

It has been a nightmare. Since then, I panic whenever I hear any noise. The only thing that kept me going was knowing my children were safe.

I had surgery on both eyes, and the doctor said I would need to use eye drops for the rest of my life."

The Brentford forward went on to explain that the ordeal has profoundly affected him, making him withdraw from people and often avoid gatherings or social interactions.

Despite the trauma, Wissa appears to be rediscovering his happiness. Since his transfer to Brentford, he has blossomed into one of the Premier League’s finest attackers.

According to data from FotMob, Wissa has delivered an impressive 11 goals and two assists in 19 appearances so far this season.

The Congolese star is currently linked with a potential move to Nottingham Forest, where he could join Nigerian defender, Ola Aina—whose future also remains a topic of discussion.

Together, the duo could form a crucial partnership in Forest's ambitious quest for a Champions League qualification spot.

Van Nistelrooy speaks on Ndidi

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Leicester City manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, provided an update on the future of Wilfred Ndidi.

The Dutch tactician stressed that the Nigerian midfielder is not for sale, amid strong interest from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng