Is Timileyin Ajayi a Gospel Singer? Killer of Salome Adaidu Finally Says What He Does
Timileyin Ajayi, the thirty-one-year-old suspect being held by the Nasarawa State Police Command over allegation of killing and beheading his girlfriend, has said he was a cryptocurrency trader.
Ajayi's revelation contradicts earlier reports that he was a gospel singer. He made the revelation while responding to journalists' questions about his actions.
The suspect said he had no regret for his actions because "life is reciprocal". He disclosed that his action against his girlfriend was never planned but a situation that happened, and he had to take the law into his own hands. He said he was ready to face justice.
See the video of his comment here:
