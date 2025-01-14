Universal Music Group (UMG) has cancelled all the Grammy-related activities leading to the 67th edition of the prestigious award in the United States

Their action was spurred by the Los Angeles wildfires which has devastated many homes and left had people evacuate to safer places

Universal Music Group also shared how the money initially planned for the pre-Grammy events and post-Grammy parties would benefit the victims of the wildfires

The events leading to the Grammy award and after the ceremony has been cancelled by its organiser, Universal Music Group. This announcement was made in a statement shared on Instagram on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Fans react as Universal Music Group cancels Grammy-related activities amid LA wildfires. Image credit: @recordingacademy, @burnaboyogram

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-related event cancelled included the artiste showcase and after-Grammy party. According to the company, the resources for those events will be redirected to help those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires in California, United States of America.

In the statement, the group thanked the first responders and emergency personnel who have continued to perform historically. It added that Los Angeles is home to many people and it is committed to supporting the music community, artistes, teams, and the people in the region to get through this horrific episode.

Details about Los Angeles wildfires

According to reports, over 180,000 Los Angeles residents have been forced out of their homes. Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, who resides in the country revealed that her friends were affected by the wildfires and she prayed that God would protect them.

Hours after she thought about evacuating from her city in the US, she returned to Nigeria after some Nigerians encouraged her to do so. Nigeria's reality TV star Morey Faith was also affected. She posted a video on her Instagram stories and said that she had just 20 minutes to evacuate.

Among the Nigerians who have bagged the prestigious Grammy award are Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, and Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

See Universal Music Group's statement below:

Reactions as Grammy-related activities get cancelled

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as some Grammy-related activities were cancelled by Universal Music Group due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

@justdaleep:

"Omg a company actually did something logical. Props."

@posner:

"The right course of action. Well done."

@imgabriellewhite:

"Major respect for you and your leadership team."

@cooperwonderpup:

"A better idea would be ‘Grammy’s Give Back’… turn the whole event into a fund-raiser. All artists waive their performing fees & donate them to the cause. Just saying."

@djmichellepesce:

"Respect your decision. But there is also a route that has the event and fundraisers, celebrates LA, gives people a communal space to connect/ dance/ celebrate music and also employs vendors in Los Angeles who likely have PTSD from COVID and strikes."

@kingjayphoenix:

"I'm so sad to hear this @universalmusicgroup but please let us know if we artists can do anything on our part aside from donating and supporting and sharing any resources with those there in need."

Los Angeles wildfires: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde expresses concern

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde had reacted to raging Los Angeles wildfires in California, the United States.

The Nollywood star shared how the wildfires had affected her friends as she revealed she might also have to evacuate soon.

Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's post comes amid reports that five people had lost their lives over the sad incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng