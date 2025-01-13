Nigerian Pastor Builds Free School, Shows the Classroom as It Takes Shape, Mentions Location
- Apostle Emmanuel Iren, founder of Celebration Church International, is building the church's first free school in Ibadan, set to open soon
- The school is part of CCI's mission-minded teaching ministry, which empowers communities through education and outreach programs
- Known for his music and ministry, Iren's latest project symbolizes hope and a brighter future for the children of Ibadan
Apostle Emmanuel Iren, the Lead Pastor and founder of Celebration Church International (CCI), has announced the progress of their first free school in Ibadan.
In a recent post on X, Iren shared, “Our first free School is taking shape. This one is in Ibadan and will commence soon.”
Nigerian Preacher
Apostle Emmanuel Aniefiok Iren, born on December 18, 1989, is a prominent Nigerian preacher, gospel singer, and songwriter.
He founded CCI, which has branches across Lagos (mainland and island), Abuja, Port Harcourt, Canada, Ibadan, the UK, and Ile-Ife.
The church is known for its mission-minded teaching ministry, focusing on empowering believers through in-depth teaching, powerful prayer sessions, and outreach programs.
Outburst Music Group
Iren's contributions extend beyond the pulpit. He is the President of Outburst Music Group, a gospel music band formed from the church choir. He has written fourteen songs across two albums, "Kerygma" released in 2017 and "Octane" in 2020. His latest single, "Light Up The Way," features gospel artist Eben. In 2022, he released his debut album, "Apostolos: Sounds of Transition."
Born in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, Iren pursued his education at Saint Bernadettes Nursery and Primary School in Ipaja, Lagos, Queen's Choice Nursery and Primary School in Ikotun, Lagos, and Doregos Private Academy for his secondary education.
He obtained a bachelor's degree in Building Technology from Covenant University, Ota, Nigeria, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Lagos.
“How I was invited to USA Presidential Inauguration prayer”: Nigerian pastor Nathaniel Bassey breaks silence
Celebration Church International
Founded in 2012, Celebration Church International aims to see all people celebrate endless life in Christ and fully embrace the power of His death, burial, and resurrection.
The church is believed to nurture spiritual growth through teaching services, prayer sessions, and outreach programs, marked by the gifts of the Spirit, including prayer, prophecies, and spiritual songs.
The new free school in Ibadan is part of CCI's commitment to community development and education. As the classrooms take shape, the project is believed to symbolize hope and a brighter future for the children of Ibadan.
See the X post below:
Source: Legit.ng
