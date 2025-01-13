Apostle Emmanuel Iren, founder of Celebration Church International, is building the church's first free school in Ibadan, set to open soon

The school is part of CCI's mission-minded teaching ministry, which empowers communities through education and outreach programs

Known for his music and ministry, Iren's latest project symbolizes hope and a brighter future for the children of Ibadan

Apostle Emmanuel Iren, the Lead Pastor and founder of Celebration Church International (CCI), has announced the progress of their first free school in Ibadan.

In a recent post on X, Iren shared, “Our first free School is taking shape. This one is in Ibadan and will commence soon.”

Nigerian Pastor Builds Free School, Shows the Classroom as It Takes Shape, Mentions Location

Source: Twitter

Nigerian Preacher

Apostle Emmanuel Aniefiok Iren, born on December 18, 1989, is a prominent Nigerian preacher, gospel singer, and songwriter.

He founded CCI, which has branches across Lagos (mainland and island), Abuja, Port Harcourt, Canada, Ibadan, the UK, and Ile-Ife.

The church is known for its mission-minded teaching ministry, focusing on empowering believers through in-depth teaching, powerful prayer sessions, and outreach programs.

Outburst Music Group

Iren's contributions extend beyond the pulpit. He is the President of Outburst Music Group, a gospel music band formed from the church choir. He has written fourteen songs across two albums, "Kerygma" released in 2017 and "Octane" in 2020. His latest single, "Light Up The Way," features gospel artist Eben. In 2022, he released his debut album, "Apostolos: Sounds of Transition."

Born in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, Iren pursued his education at Saint Bernadettes Nursery and Primary School in Ipaja, Lagos, Queen's Choice Nursery and Primary School in Ikotun, Lagos, and Doregos Private Academy for his secondary education.

He obtained a bachelor's degree in Building Technology from Covenant University, Ota, Nigeria, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Lagos.

Celebration Church International

Founded in 2012, Celebration Church International aims to see all people celebrate endless life in Christ and fully embrace the power of His death, burial, and resurrection.

The church is believed to nurture spiritual growth through teaching services, prayer sessions, and outreach programs, marked by the gifts of the Spirit, including prayer, prophecies, and spiritual songs.

The new free school in Ibadan is part of CCI's commitment to community development and education. As the classrooms take shape, the project is believed to symbolize hope and a brighter future for the children of Ibadan.

See the X post below:

Church Members Raise Money, Gift Pastor New Car

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian pastor was given a lovely surprise by his church members as they got him a new car as a birthday gift.

The cleric, Pastor Philip, recently clocked 40, and his church members ensured it was memorable. A female member of his church, @atarodooo, posted on TikTok that Pastor Philip's congregants came together to raise money for the car.

She posted a video of Pastor Philip stepping out of the church to check out his new car. The pastor was flanked by excited church members. The lady further noted that it pays to serve God and be a good person.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng