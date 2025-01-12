Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ota, Ogun state - Faith Tabernacle on Sunday, January 12, 2025, shared prophetic declarations on progress, good health, protection, and long life.

In posts shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, the worship centre released prophetic declarations into the lives of Christians, decreeing that God would answer prayers in this new week.

Legit.ng reports that Faith Tabernacle is an evangelical megachurch and the headquarters church of Living Faith Church Worldwide. It is at Canaanland, Ota, Ogun state. The senior pastor of this community is David Oyedepo, since its founding in 1983.

The church's tweet reads in full:

"Prophetic Declarations

"Every barrier on your path of progress clears the way today!

"No sickness will survive this anointing!

"Nightmares are over in your life henceforth!

"All satanic operations in any area of your life are cleared off today!

"As the oil comes upon you, the yoke of the wicked breaks off your neck!

"The battle over your destiny, family, career, and spiritual life is won!

"Every spiritual loophole is blocked!

"I decree your rescue from every form of spiritual carelessness, prayerlessness and unseriousness!

"Terminal diseases are terminated!

"Every appointment of death is cancelled!

"Today is declared your day of escape!"

