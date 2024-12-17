A Nigerian pastor clocked 40, and his church members made it memorable by giving him a new car

A member of his church revealed that his congregants raised money to surprise him with the nice whip

A short video captured the lovely moment the pastor stepped out of the church to see the car his members bought for him

A Nigerian pastor was given a lovely surprise by his church members as they got him a new car as a birthday gift.

The cleric, Pastor Philip, recently clocked 40, and his church members ensured it was memorable.

A female member of his church, @atarodooo, posted on TikTok that Pastor Philip's congregants came together to raise money for the car. In her words:

"POV: Your church members came together to raise money to surprise our pastor with a new car for his 40th birthday."

She posted a video of Pastor Philip stepping out of the church to check out his new car. The pastor was flanked by excited church members.

The lady further noted that it pays to serve God and be a good person.

Reactions trail car gift to pastor

Olajumoke Olaolu said:

"He’s a good person and he deserves it."

paws and claws said:

"Where are the f00ls that’s say pastors drain money from members. Nah pastor wey deposit anointing go withdraw. We do things like this cause they’ve blessed us."

FOOD TRAYS & CHOPS IN ACCRA said:

"He deserves moreeeee❤️. God bless you sirrr."

jemmymah002 said:

"The eagle himself… we love you pastor philip."

SHINELORA✨✨🦋🦋 said:

"Pastor Philip has Been a father kia I bless the day I came to Slc."

O N I Z E said:

"Awwwwwnnn God bless you guys. Not a member but i love and follow pastor Philip."

MIDE❤️ said:

"Pastor Philip, I was blessed by his ministration when he came to our church in Akure last month..... Happy birthday MOG."

In a related story, Legit.ng gathered that another popular Nigeria pastor, Bishop David Oyedepo, was reportedly gifted a Rolls Royce Cullinan as a birthday gift.

Pastor gifted N55 million car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Winners Chapel member gifted his pastor a N55 million Land Cruiser car.

The pastor, named Chris Abraham, was gifted the car as a farewell gift following his transfer to another state.

The car gift was reportedly given to the pastor by a church member popularly known as Major Mega.

