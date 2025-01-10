Baƙo-baƙo, infamous for violent attacks and kidnappings in Katsina, was killed in a joint security operation in Batsari Forest

The Nigerian Army, Police, NSCDC, and Katsina Security Watch Corps collaborated in a meticulously planned mission to infiltrate and dismantle the bandits' stronghold

Local leaders hailed the operation as a major victory, but security agencies emphasize ongoing efforts to ensure peace and prevent resurgence

Katsina State witnessed a significant breakthrough in the fight against banditry as the notorious bandit leader, Baƙo-baƙo, was killed in a clearance operation on Thursday, January 9.

The operation, carried out in the Batsari Forest within Batsari Local Government Area, was a joint effort involving the Nigerian Army, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Katsina Security Watch Corps.

Katsina security forces eliminate ‘Baƙo-Baƙo’, notorious bandit leader Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

A security source disclosed that the operation was meticulously planned, with troops advancing under the cover of dusk to infiltrate the bandits' stronghold.

A fierce gun battle ensued, during which Baƙo-baƙo and his fighters were overwhelmed by the superior firepower and tactical precision of the combined forces.

Baƙo-baƙo, known for orchestrating violent attacks and kidnappings across multiple communities in Katsina, had long been a target of security agencies, Channels Television reported

His death marks a major victory in ongoing efforts to restore peace in the state.

A local leader in Batsari Local Government Area expressed relief and gratitude:

"This is a huge step towards restoring peace to our villages. We commend the troops for their efforts and sacrifices. Their bravery brings hope to our communities."

Security forces hailed the operation as a testament to the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration in tackling insecurity.

The combined efforts of the Army, Police, NSCDC, and local vigilante groups reflect a unified approach to counter the persistent threat posed by banditry in Katsina.

While authorities celebrate this success, they caution that more work lies ahead in consolidating the gains and ensuring long-term security for residents in the region, The Punch reported.

Efforts are underway to secure the area and prevent resurgence. Security officials reaffirm their commitment to rooting out remnants of criminal elements and maintaining vigilance across vulnerable communities.

Notorious bandit leader killed as rival gangs clash in Kaduna forest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dogo Isah, a notorious bandit leader infamous for terrorizing communities in Kaduna State, has been killed in a violent clash with a rival faction in Kachia Forest.

The confrontation, which occurred on Tuesday, January 7, reportedly stemmed from a dispute over cattle rustling. Isah, known for orchestrating high-profile attacks in Kachia and Kajuru Local Government Areas (LGAs), died alongside two of his gang members during the gun battle.

Sources confirm the opposing faction was led by Kachalla Musa, a repentant bandit leader who recently embraced a peace initiative from the Kaduna State government.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng