Global site navigation

Local editions

"It Was a Terrifying Experience": Nigerian Lady on Ibom Air Flight Attempts to Open Door Mid-air
People

"It Was a Terrifying Experience": Nigerian Lady on Ibom Air Flight Attempts to Open Door Mid-air

by  Israel Usulor
  • A Nigerian woman on an Ibom Air flight to Enugu reportedly attempted to open the door of the aircraft mid-air
  • Alex Onyia, a shocked passenger who witnessed the moment, shared the story on X to express how terrified he was
  • He said he and other passengers quickly intervened and prevented what would have amounted to a disaster

PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.

A Nigerian man said a potential disaster was prevented on an Ibom Air flight headed for Enugu.

In a post on X, the man, Alex Onyia said while the aircraft was yet to land, a lady attempted to open the door mid-air.

An Ibom Air passenger reportedly tried opening the door mid-air.
The air passenger was stopped by fellow passengers. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.
Source: UGC

Alex said he and the other passengers were terrified, and they quickly called the woman to order to avoid what would have been a dangerous situation.

Read also

"Book flight for me": Lady refuses to visit Abuja man after collecting N20k transportation fare

Ibom Air passenger share experiences on flight to Enugu

Alex wrote on X:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I experienced a terrifying moment this morning while flying with Ibom Air to Enugu. The woman seated in front of me, near the emergency exit, attempted to open the door mid-flight. We quickly intervened to prevent a potential disaster. When questioned, she responded with a smile, claiming she wanted to see if the door would open. Airlines should be careful on who they allow on those critical seats."

See his post below:

Reactions as lady attempts to open aircraft door

@paisleyagyare asked:

"How do airlines ensure that those who occupy Critical Seats would not want to do something atrocious?"

@naijama said:

"That must truly have been terrifying, no matter how much your brain might tell you she could not succeed!"

Read also

"Well done babe": Female pilot who flew Davido in private jet posts video, celebrates achievement

@TheManAfricano said:

"She will not succeed in opening it though. The Aircraft emergency door is not like a motor vehicle door that you can easily open if they don’t show you how to."

@MTforChange commented:

"I desperately want this to be a joke, but I feel this is a true story. Did she get arrested?"

CCTV camera captures plane crash

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a plane crashed at Oba Akran Avenue, Lagos.

A CCTV camera stationed at a nearby office captured the moment live.

The video went viral and shocked many people who saw how the plane burst into flames.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel