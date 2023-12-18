"It Was a Terrifying Experience": Nigerian Lady on Ibom Air Flight Attempts to Open Door Mid-air
- A Nigerian woman on an Ibom Air flight to Enugu reportedly attempted to open the door of the aircraft mid-air
- Alex Onyia, a shocked passenger who witnessed the moment, shared the story on X to express how terrified he was
- He said he and other passengers quickly intervened and prevented what would have amounted to a disaster
A Nigerian man said a potential disaster was prevented on an Ibom Air flight headed for Enugu.
In a post on X, the man, Alex Onyia said while the aircraft was yet to land, a lady attempted to open the door mid-air.
Alex said he and the other passengers were terrified, and they quickly called the woman to order to avoid what would have been a dangerous situation.
Ibom Air passenger share experiences on flight to Enugu
Alex wrote on X:
"I experienced a terrifying moment this morning while flying with Ibom Air to Enugu. The woman seated in front of me, near the emergency exit, attempted to open the door mid-flight. We quickly intervened to prevent a potential disaster. When questioned, she responded with a smile, claiming she wanted to see if the door would open. Airlines should be careful on who they allow on those critical seats."
See his post below:
Reactions as lady attempts to open aircraft door
@paisleyagyare asked:
"How do airlines ensure that those who occupy Critical Seats would not want to do something atrocious?"
@naijama said:
"That must truly have been terrifying, no matter how much your brain might tell you she could not succeed!"
@TheManAfricano said:
"She will not succeed in opening it though. The Aircraft emergency door is not like a motor vehicle door that you can easily open if they don’t show you how to."
@MTforChange commented:
"I desperately want this to be a joke, but I feel this is a true story. Did she get arrested?"
