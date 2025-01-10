Former IGP Mike Okiro withdrew from the Ohanaeze Ndigbo presidential race following a court order questioning his eligibility based on his state of origin

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mike Okiro has publicly declared his intent to withdraw from the race for the position of President-General of the foremost eastern socio-cultural group Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The announcement came during a press briefing in Enugu on Thursday night, ahead of the election scheduled for Friday.

The Ohanaeze leadership had previously zoned the position to Rivers State in line with its rotational arrangement, which ensures that the presidency is shared among the seven Igbo-speaking states of the South-east and South-south regions.

Although Mr. Okiro was born in Oguta, Imo State, he hails from Egbema, a community straddling Imo and Rivers States. His candidacy had faced opposition based on this dual connection.

Court order forces ex-IGP withdrawal

The Enugu State High Court recently issued a restraining order barring Mr. Okiro from contesting the election. The court’s decision followed a motion filed by Chimenu Amadi on behalf of the Indigenous Igbos of Rivers State, who argued that Mr. Okiro is an indigene of Imo State and therefore ineligible to contest for a position zoned to Rivers State.

Speaking at the press briefing, Mr. Okiro stated that his withdrawal was a direct response to the court order.

“As an Igbo man and elder statesman of Rivers State extraction, whose position has been zoned to by the electoral committee, I believe in the rule of law and shall respect the court’s order,” he said.

The former police chief emphasized his commitment to democracy and the rule of law, stating:

“I will not participate in any election pending the final determination of the matter pending before Hon Justice N.R. Oji of Enugu State High Court, which court gave the restraining order.”

Legal battle looms as Okiro challenges ruling

Mr. Okiro expressed dissatisfaction with the court order, describing it as a violation of his fundamental human rights under the 1999 Constitution.

“I have instructed the Chambers of Eze Okafor & Co, my lawyers, to pursue the case to its logical conclusion to ensure that the purveyors of hate and lawlessness are brought to book in line with our enabling laws,” he said.

He called on his supporters from the Egbema community and the wider Igbo-speaking population in Rivers State to uphold the rule of law throughout the election process.

“As provided by our constitution, I demand to be heard, and I am sure that the court will ensure that the twin pillars of natural justice will be observed to the latter in handling the case,” he added.

EFCC ordered to probe Ohanaeze

