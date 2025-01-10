The Nigerian Police in a statement on Thursday, confirmed that Enugu State Government's account was not hacked

The statement signed by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force's spokesperson, Force Headquarters Abuja, debunked claims of N1.09 billion theft

Adejobi disclosed that a suspect connected to the fraudulent activity has been arrested, and the Enugu state government has implemented financial security measures in partnership with the NPF’s National Cyber Crime Centre (NCCC)

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Nigerian Police Force on Thursday, January 9, 2025, refuted reports that a cyber criminal allegedly hacked into the account of the Enugu state government and stole N1.09 billion.

Police speak on reported hacking, stealing of N1 billion from Enugu govt’s account. Image of police boss for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Police: "Alleged theft of N1.098bn from Enugu coffers, false"

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, disclosed this in a statement made available to the press on Thursday.

A report surfaced suggesting that a suspected cyber criminal, Osita Onuma, allegedly infiltrated the financial system of the Enugu government and stole about N1,097,700,300 from the government account.

But on Thursday, Adejobi, described the report as “false and unfounded,” and clarified that the case involved procurement fraud, not a cyber breach.

The statement shared on the Force's X page read:

"ENUGU STATE GOVERNMENT ACCOUNT WAS NEVER HACKED – POLICE CONFIRMS

"Theft of N1.09BN False.

"The Nigeria Police Force hereby categorically dismiss the false narrative and rumour circulating online about an alleged hack of the Enugu State Government’s official account, resulting in the theft of N1.09 billion. This assertion is completely unfounded.

"Citizens are hereby encouraged to refrain from engaging in misinformation and to always verify the credibility of news sources."

Read more about Enugu state here:

‘You’re my friend,’ Tinubu tells Enugu gov

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu praised Mbah as a good thinker.

The president told Mbah that with cooperation and focus, "we can go places together".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng