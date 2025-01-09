Reports surfaced claiming that the Bauchi state government allocated N400 million in the 2025 budget to purchase six computers for the Secretary to the State Government's (SSG) office

The Bauchi state government led by Bala Mohammed, in a statement in Thursday, reacted to the reports describing it as "a lie from the pit of hell"

The statement by Aminu Hammayo, the SSG, clarified the 2025 budgetary allocation and its intended purpose

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has refuted allegations of allocating N400 million in the 2025 budget for six computers, calling it an "absurd fabrication" and propaganda aimed at tarnishing his administration.

Bauchi government speaks on report that it budgeted N400 million to procure six computers for SSG’s office. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

Bauchi gov reveals truth on allocating N400m for computers

The Guardian earlier reported that Bauchi government set aside N400 million to purchase six computers for the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The report also detailed that the state government also budgeted N1 billion for the “purchase of land for the construction of offices and buildings.” It will also spend N170 million to buy a generator to power the SSG’s office.

But reacting, Governor Mohammed said the proposed budget allocated N250 million for IT infrastructure, including approximately 150 computers for various government institutions and schools, an initiative aimed modernizing critical institutions and advancing the digital transformation of the state.

The governor labelled the allegations as baseless, asserting they were crafted by detractors unsettled by his administration's developmental strides.

This was revealed in a statement by Aminu Hammayo, Secretary to the Bauchi State Government (SSG), on Thursday, January 9 shared on the Facebook page of Governor Mohammed.

Governor Bala Mohammed said:

"N400m for 6 Computers is a Lie from the Pit of Hell.

"The ludicrous claim that the Bauchi State Government has allocated N400 million in the 2025 budget to purchase six computers for the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) is nothing but a pedestrian and intellectually bankrupt propaganda effort. This absurd fabrication not only exposes the non-existent intellectual capacity of its sponsors but also underscores their desperation to smear the sterling reputation of Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration with baseless accusations.

"Here are the indisputable facts: The proposed budget allocates N250 million for the procurement of IT infrastructure, which includes approximately 150 computers to be distributed across the SSG office, Bauchi Environmental Protection Agency, Hajj Commission, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Service, and select secondary schools in Bauchi State, amongst others. This initiative underscores the administration’s unwavering commitment to modernizing critical institutions and advancing the digital transformation of the state."

Read more about Bauchi governor, Mohammed, here:

Bauchi governor sacks 5 commissioners

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed reshuffled his cabinet and relieved five commissioners of their duties.

The affected commissioners include those overseeing education, internal security, agriculture, religious affairs, and information in the state.

Mukhtar Gidado, the governor's media adviser, added Governor Mohammed has forwarded eight nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as replacements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng