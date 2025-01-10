Boko Haram terrorists targeted the Nganzai Police Division in Borno state, attacked the base, killing two officers

Interestingly, the police repelled the attackers after an intense gunfire exchange, recovering two grenades at the scene but lost two of its men

The Borno state police command's spokesperson, ASP Kenneth Daso, confirmed the attack in a statement on Thursday and shared further details on the Force's action

Borno state, Maiduguri - A tragedy occurred as Boko Haram terrorists killed two officers in a fresh attack on a police station in Gajiram, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno state.

Borno: 2 police officers killed in fresh Boko Haram attack

The spokesperson of the Borno state police command, Kenneth Daso, confirmed this in a statement released to the press on Thursday, January 9.

The attack occurred on January 9, 2025, at around 12:10 a.m. when suspected Boko Haram terrorists targeted the Nganzai Police Division.

Two officers sustained injuries after grenades thrown by the terrorists landed on a shelter tent at the station.

According to Daso, the officers died but their remains have been deposited at the State General Hospital in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

As reported by The Cable, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit of the police command recovered the grenades used by the attackers on the scene of the attack.

Speaking further, Daso noted that Yusuf Lawal, the state’s commissioner of police, conducted an on-the-spot assessment on the site.

“On 9th January 2025, at about 12:10 a.m., unknown gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists attempted to invade Nganzai police division,” the statement reads.

“The command remains dedicated to ensuring safety and security for all and calls for calm as normalcy has been restored.”

Legit.ng recalled that the defence headquarters confirmed a similar attack by Boko Haram terrorists.

The attack led to the death of six Nigerian soldiers by the Islamic State/Boko Haram at a military base in Borno.

According to the defence headquarters, fighter jets were deployed from Maiduguri, which was 100 kilometres away from the scene of the attack.

Borno attack: Death toll rises, soldiers missing

Legit.ng earlier reported that the aftermath effect of the ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists attack on a military base is still fresh.

Credible military sources said the death toll has continued to increase and many soldiers are missing four days after the attack.

The terrorists were said to have raided the military base, carted away equipment and destroyed others.

