President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the killing of six soldiers by ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in Damboa, Borno state

Tinubu extends his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers who lost their lives defending the country

The President commended the military for demonstrating the capability to confront and defeat threats to the nation's security

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended sympathy to the military over the recent attack on the Nigerian Army base in Damboa, Borno state.

Legit.ng recalls that ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists killed six soldiers during a raid on the military base.

Tinubu extends his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.

He said the sacrifice of the slain soldiers in defending the nation will forever be honoured and remembered.

"I extend heartfelt gratitude and sympathy to our military and security forces on behalf of a grateful nation.

"Your sacrifices and dedication do not go unnoticed, and we stand firmly behind you in this ongoing fight to eliminate these threats."

This was contained in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information & Strategy.

Tinubu’s special assistant on social media, Olusegun Dada, made the statement available via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun.

President Tinubu calls for a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

According to the statement, Tinubu said the investigation will serves as a valuable lesson to prevent similar occurrences.

"This resolute action by the Army demonstrates the capability and readiness of our military to confront and defeat threats to our nation's security. Their actions testify to our resolve to eradicate terrorism and banditry, paving the way for a future where peace and security prevail for all Nigerians.”

Tinubu urges the military to proactively take the war to the camps of bandits and terrorists.

Borno attack: Death toll rises, soldiers missing

Legit.ng earlier reported that the aftermath effect of the ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists attack on a military base is still fresh.

Credible military sources said the death toll has continued to increase and many soldiers are missing four days after the attack.

The terrorists were said to have raided the military base, carted away equipment and destroyed others.

