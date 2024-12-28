Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Zamfara state - A notorious” terrorist kingpin, Alhaji Ma’oli, has been killed alongside other suspected terrorists in Zamfara state.

Troops of the 1 Brigade in Sector 2 Joint Task Force, North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, killed Ma’oli on Thursday, December 26.

Alhaji Ma’oli was killed in Mai Sheka village close to Kunchin Kalgo town. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

The military operation that led to Alhaji Ma’oli’s death and that of others took place in Mai Sheka village close to Kunchin Kalgo town.

The Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, December 27.

As reported by Channels Television, Kunchin Kalgo town is one of the local communities that had suffered under Ma’oli’s reign of terror.

Abdullahi said the Ma’ Oli’s death has “brought relief and excitement to locals in Bilbis general area”.

“Ma’oli is renowned for always imposing illegal levies on residents of Unguwan Rogo, Mai Sheka, Magazawa, and other surrounding areas of Bilbis in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State,”

According to the statement, the operation followed an intelligence report about the activities of terrorists on motorcycles operating in the Bilbis axis of Bilbis District.

“Swift response by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma not only thwarted the terrorists’ plan to attack the locals but also reinforced the commitment to securing the area from further acts of violence,”

He assured Nigerians that the troop is committed to neutralising the remaining terrorists and their collaborators across the Joint Task Force Theatre of Operation”.

Troops neutralize bandits in Zamfara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that troops of Operation Fansan Yamma successfully neutralized scores of bandits in Maru, Zamfara State, following a distress call from Yar Galadima village.

The ambush sites were cleared with the support of air operations, while several terrorists fled with serious injuries.

Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi affirmed the troops' commitment to eliminating terrorist threats in the region.

