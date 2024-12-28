Troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) are making headway in the fight against terrorism

Taraba state - A suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Nura Yakubu, has been arrested in the Garba Chede community of Bali Local Government Area of Taraba state.

Troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), arrested the suspect while acting on credible intelligence.

As reported by Channels Television, Yakubu, a food vendor, was involved in harboring Boko Haram members deployed to the state for terrorist activities.

The Acting Assistant Director of 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Captain Olubodunde Oni, made this known in a press statement.

Oni said the investigation linked the suspected terrorist and his gang to the kidnapping of a businessman, Arinze, and the son of Alhaji Ibrahim in the Garbatau community of Bali local government area.

Legit.ng recalls that troops of the Nigerian Military neutralized 152 terrorists and arrested 109 individuals as part of its efforts to flush out insurgents.

The Defence Headquarters said strategic operations of the military also led to the destruction of the key strongholds of two notorious terrorists over the past week.

Edward Buba, the Director of Media Operations, confirmed the development in a statement and shared further details.

Nigerian Army kills ‘notorious terrorist’ in Zamfara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a notorious” terrorist kingpin, Alhaji Ma’oli, was killed alongside other suspected terrorists in Zamfara state.

Troops of the 1 Brigade in Sector 2 Joint Task Force, North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, killed Ma’oli on Thursday, December 26.

The military operation that led to Alhaji Ma’oli’s death and that of others took place in Mai Sheka village close to Kunchin Kalgo town.

