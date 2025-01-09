The House Committee on Environment condemned the poor release of funds in the 2024 budget

Environment Minister Balarabe Lawal revealed only 8% of the N39.06 billion allocated for capital projects was released, while personnel budgets were fully utilized

The Committee urged increased budget transparency and reinstating EHCON funding, emphasizing the need for impactful projects in the 2025 budget

The House of Representatives Committee on Environment has criticized the poor release of funds allocated to the Ministry of Environment in the 2024 budget.

During a budget defence session held on Thursday, January 9, Committee Chairman Julius Pondi condemned the inadequate funding, which he said had stalled efforts to tackle pressing environmental challenges.

“The poor release of funds has led to missed opportunities to address issues like deforestation, pollution, erosion, and climate change,” Pondi stated in Abuja.

Environment minister highlights budget shortfalls

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, provided a breakdown of the 2024 budget performance during the session.

According to Lawal, out of the N39.06 billion allocated for capital projects, only N1.69 billion—representing a mere 8%—was released.

“Of this amount, we spent N1.46 billion, while N230.85 million remains unspent,” Lawal explained.

He further revealed that the Ministry’s personnel budget of N3.09 billion recorded 100% release and utilization, but overhead expenses faced delays in fund disbursement, leaving N41.72 million unspent as of December 31, 2024.

Reps points out issues in environment sector

Pondi emphasized the significance of the session in setting priorities for the 2025 budget, urging the Ministry to focus on climate resilience and pollution control.

He expressed concern over the exclusion of the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHCON) from budgetary allocations.

“As a committee, we are committed to increasing funding for this critical sector, provided we see impactful projects aimed at enhancing climate resilience, combating pollution, and raising community awareness,” Pondi noted.

Lawmakers stressed the importance of transparency in budget implementation, reminding the Ministry of constitutional provisions for fund usage.

“Our primary focus is to evaluate how financial resources allocated to the Ministry have been utilized to achieve set objectives,” Pondi said.

He highlighted the devastating impact of environmental disasters, such as erosion and floods, which have displaced thousands and hampered agricultural productivity.

Despite the funding challenges, Lawal highlighted some achievements, including the installation of 5kV solar power systems in institutions across Edo, Enugu, Kaduna, and the Federal Capital Territory.

“These projects are a step toward sustainability, but we need more support to scale such initiatives,” the Minister added.

The Committee urged the Ministry to work towards reinstating EHCON in the budget and improve its collaboration with lawmakers to ensure better outcomes.

“The 2025 budget must reflect actionable projects that address environmental hazards and provide relief to affected communities,” Pondi concluded.

This session sets the stage for increased scrutiny and higher expectations from the Ministry of Environment in the upcoming fiscal year.

